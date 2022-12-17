FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (9-3) returns to begin a two-game holiday homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday, taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Alico Arena. FGCU has won seven of its last eight games, and the Green & Blue carry a nine-game home win streak into the mid-week matchup, its final non-conference game of 2022. FGCU-Canisius is available for viewing on ESPN+.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO