Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

No. 27 FGCU Gets Season-Best Efforts from Morehouse, Winston, Carter in Road Win

– The No. 27 FGCU women's basketball team (10-2) responded to a hot-shooting Mercer team on the road with some explosiveness of its own in the 91-81 win Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) poured in a season-high 28 points, 13 in the fourth quarter alone, to help secure the victory.
Four Eagles Earn United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region Honors

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team landed four student-athletes on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region teams. Juniors Leah Scarpelli (Brick, N.J./Brick Memorial/Penn State) and Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) and sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) were all named to the second team, while graduate student Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton North HS/Creighton) picked up a third-team selection.
Men's Basketball Returns to the Nest Wednesday Night vs. Canisius

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (9-3) returns to begin a two-game holiday homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday, taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Alico Arena. FGCU has won seven of its last eight games, and the Green & Blue carry a nine-game home win streak into the mid-week matchup, its final non-conference game of 2022. FGCU-Canisius is available for viewing on ESPN+.
Baseball Adds Four-Game Hofstra Series as 2022 Season Opener

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The FGCU baseball team added a new season-opening series Tuesday, as the Hofstra Pride come to Swanson Stadium for a four-game series Feb. 17-19, 2023. Game time for the Feb. 17 opener is 6:30 p.m., with a doubleheader on Feb. 18 set for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Feb. 19 game is scheduled for noon.
Scarpelli Named 2022 All-American By College Soccer News

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU junior defender Leah Scarpelli (Brick, N.J./Brick Memorial/Penn State) has been named a 2022 Third Team All-American by College Soccer News, the organization announced on Friday, December 16. Earlier this month, Scarpelli was named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-South Region. "We are...
Sha Carter Earns First ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After leading FGCU women's basketball to a 69-63 road win at Kentucky Sunday, fifth-year senior guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Wylie E. Groves HS/Walsh) was named ASUN Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the league today. The honor is Carter's first and the 49th NOW award for the Eagle women's basketball program.
Lillback And Zschuppe Named To TopDrawerSoccer Top 100 Rankings

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU women's soccer junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) and freshman Erika Zschuppe (Kirtland, Ohio /Kirtland HS) were named to the TopDrawerSoccer Women's Soccer Top 100 postseason rankings. TopDrawerSoccer's lists include the highest ranked college soccer players in the nation and also the top 100...
Baseball's Figueredo, Kinker named preseason All-Americans

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- FGCU senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS) and senior first baseman Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS) have been named to the third-team preseason NCAA Division I All-American list by Collegiate Baseball. "I don't know if there is a better 3-4 hitting combo in...
