Silverado, CA

Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SILVERADO (CNS) - A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado.

The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch records.

Santiago Canyon Road had to be shut down in both directions.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to a hospital, including one who required an airlift, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

