Uniswap: Could this new update be a game changer for UNI holders?
Uniswap introduces the option to allow users to make purchases with debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. It continues to remain one of the largest DeXs by transaction volume. By forming this relationship, prominent decentralized exchange Uniswap may have made it easier for its customers to convert between fiat...
The Sandbox [SAND] saw a bounce from $0.43, find out where short-sellers can enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The trend was clearly in favor of the SAND bears. A revisit to the lower timeframe distribution from the past weekend can offer a shorting opportunity. Since August,...
Is Polkadot’s [DOT] bull run around the corner? These metrics suggest that…
Though Bullish/Bearish Ratio and other metrics were positive, other market indicators opposed a price hike. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action did not align with investors’ interest, as its chart was painted entirely red. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOT registered over 8% negative weekly gains and was trading at $4.61 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $5.2 billion.
Cardano [ADA]: Investors can profit from sellers’ exhaustion if BTC…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A bullish ADA could reach the midpoint of the channel at 0.3042. Cardano [ADA] has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few days, but the bulls are...
Why BTC holders shouldn’t worry despite LTHs exiting their positions
A new report suggested that long-term Bitcoin holders have been selling off their positions. Despite this, retail and large investors showed interest in the king coin. According to data gathered by nino from CryptoQuant, the prices of Bitcoin [BTC] faced high volatility after CPI and FOMC. After this, there was a major spike observed in its Long Term Output Profit Ratio. This suggested that many long-term Bitcoin holders sold their positions and took profits.
ETH painted a glum picture on the charts despite the anticipation of this huge…
Ethereum was the focal point of a possible Visa collaboration to aid auto payments and account abstraction. While ETH deposits climbed, transaction count decreased. Payment processing network Visa beckoned that it wished to partner with Ethereum [ETH] in the near future, according to its recent research paper. The time of release might come as shocking to many, especially as billions of dollars continue to be wiped out of the crypto market.
Should LINK investors brace for a price pump in the final weeks of 2022
Chainlink’s stochastic was in an oversold position. Metrics were also supportive of a trend reversal but concerns still remain. Chainlink’s [LINK] latest performance didn’t quite align with the investors’ interest as its price declined considerably over the last week. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK was down by more than 13% and, at press time, was trading at $5.95 with a market capitalization of over $3 billion.
Tezos’ 12th protocol goes live but why is XTZ languishing in pessimism
Tezos proceeded with the Lima upgrade, pushing efforts to improve block propagation. XTZ traders remained hesitant in enhancing volume across board. The turbulent happenings around the crypto market may have sent the industry three steps back but not for Tezos [XTZ]. This is because the self-upgradeable blockchain ensured that it went ahead with its 12th protocol upgrade.
Are XRP whales and sharks anticipating a bull run? These statistics state that…
Ripple recently saw an uptick in the activities of whales and sharks. However, XRP has been experiencing a downtrend in price in recent weeks. The legal battle between Ripple [XRP] and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be going on forever. However, that didn’t appear to stop whales and sharks from acquiring XRP.
Staking AVAX from a crypto wallet could have its benefits this crypto season
Avalanche holders’ ability to stake AVAX through cold storage resulted in increased interest from stakers. However, its growth in the NFT and DeFi space continues to decline. BitGo’s latest announcement allowed AVAX holders to stake their tokens through cold storage. The announcement led to a rise in the number...
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
Litecoin adds 10 million transactions in 10 days, what does it mean for LTH?
Litecoin maintained healthy transaction growth despite bearish performance. However, its low weighted sentiment was evidence of the fact that LTC may not have a strong recovery. On 19 December, the Litecoin Foundation announced that it processed over one million transactions within the last 10 days. This meant that the blockchain...
Ethereum Classic bears are emboldened despite the recent bounce, here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum Classic sees a bounce from the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level. Although the bulls fought hard to climb back above $16, it was more likely that ETC sees...
TRON in a healthy uptrend despite fear in the market, should traders look to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRON has a bullish market structure on the 12-hour timeframe. TRX bulls have recovered from the losses the asset posted last week. TRON tested the $0.053 level of...
Dogecoin: >$280M exchange wallets as trader points to “the same pattern”
The biggest Dogecoin whale moved over $280 million worth of DOGE. DOGE was unable to breakout from decline as famous trader predicted more reds. The address with the largest Dogecoin [DOGE] holdings transferred 3.84 billion of the meme coin, valued at $280.6 million, in the early hours of 20 December. The bagholder, who owned about $2.5 billion DOGE in a Robinhood wallet, completed the transactions in 14 batches, according to Lookonchain.
Solana [SOL] races against time and this signal could be key
Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.
Here’s why ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin has high hopes from crypto in 2023
Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of Ethereum in an interview. He elaborated on ETH’s use case as a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin. Vitalik Buterin, the man behind the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum [ETH], shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. In an interview with Bankless on...
Grayscale may return 20% of GBTC’s capital only if these conditions are met
Grayscale Investments has been in a legal battle with SEC since 2021. The SEC refused the firm’s request for a spot Bitcoin exchange, leading to the tussle. Grayscale Investments, the firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), indicated that it may return a portion of the world’s largest Bitcoin [BTC] fund to investors. This would be the case if its ongoing feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t end favorably.
This Chiliz update could give CHZ bulls a much-needed push for…
CHZ could see renewed interest thanks to its recent announcement about new token listings. The Chiliz network announced the listing of 16 fan tokens on MEXC Global. This was one of the network’s largest collective listings that it has ever announced. However, could this offer any significance to CHZ’s performance?
Hedera prepares to tap into the next major NFT wave, here’s how
Hedera has announced the launch of Mintbar, a new open-source NFT minting platform. The key reason is to make the network more competitive in the NFT market. The Hedera network just rolled out a new offering that will allow it to secure more growth in the NFT market. The top blockchain networks have been laying the foundations for tapping into growth opportunities in 2023. Here’s a look at what Hedera has in store for the NFT market in the coming year and what it means for users.
