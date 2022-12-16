Read full article on original website
Related
salineriverchronicle.com
Third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up December 26, $100 prize drawing donated by Union Bank
The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Past Christmas memories of Warren, Bradley County
As the week of Christmas approaches, I often find myself transported back in both memory and times of now, long ago. I imagine my 10-year-old self, sprinting down the south side of Main Street to the Sears & Roebuck Co., Catalog Store, hoping that the long awaited “mystery” order form the Chicago mail-order house was there.
salineriverchronicle.com
Clock tower top successfully lifted into place
Sunday was an historic day for Bradley County. A small crowd of people began gathering during the early daylight hours as construction crews started the process of lifting the Courthouse’s cupola and dome to the top of the history-filled building. This phase of the project to help renovate the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
Attempted murder trial delayed in Washington County courthouse stabbing case
The trial for a Lincoln County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has been delayed again.
salineriverchronicle.com
Beverly Ann Parrott, 1961-2022
Beverly Ann Parrott, age 61 of Banks, AR passed away on December 19, 2022 at home. She was born on May 24, 1961 in Dewitt, AR to the late Eli and Sadie Lane Chaneyworth. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by Travis and Emogne Tibbett Simpson who raised her, her husband, Doug Norrell, brother, Larry Simpson and sisters, Cathey Waller and Joann Chaneyworth.
salineriverchronicle.com
Hermitage School Board conducts monthly business
The Hermitage Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the Board Room. The following members were present: Russell Richard; Kevin Reep; Mary Hamilton; Dorothy Davis; Reia Thomas; Gary Vines; and David Wilkerson. Others present were: Dr. Tracy Tucker, Superintendent; Mistie McGhee, 7-12 Principal/SIS; Rosalynda Ellis, K-6 Principal/SIS; and Mr. Ray Beardsley with Beardsley Public Finance.
salineriverchronicle.com
UAM releases 2023 Softball schedule
MONTICELLO, Ark. – UAM on Friday released its 49-game 2023 softball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 3, when the Blossoms travel to Hot Springs, Arkansas to take on Northeastern State University in Game 1 of the annual Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic Tournament. Arkansas-Monticello opens its 2023 season on...
KATV
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
talkbusiness.net
Simmons First announces executive management changes, including new CEO
Simmons First National Bank Corp., the Pine Bluff-based parent company of Simmons Bank, announced its CEO George Makris would move to a new role in the financial institution. That move set off other moves in the executive management team. The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. George Makris,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Christmas holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Jacks give Russellville a fight, but tail off late(67 photos included)
DUMAS, Ark. – While they didn’t come away with the win, the Warren Lumberjacks gave a very talented Russellville team a hard-fought battle Saturday as the orange and black fell by the final of 52-38 in their final appearance at the 2022 Dumas Holiday Classic Tournament December 17.
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict
A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Comments / 0