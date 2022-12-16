The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.

WARREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO