Clock tower top successfully lifted into place
Sunday was an historic day for Bradley County. A small crowd of people began gathering during the early daylight hours as construction crews started the process of lifting the Courthouse’s cupola and dome to the top of the history-filled building. This phase of the project to help renovate the...
Third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up December 26, $100 prize drawing donated by Union Bank
The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.
UAM releases 2023 Softball schedule
MONTICELLO, Ark. – UAM on Friday released its 49-game 2023 softball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 3, when the Blossoms travel to Hot Springs, Arkansas to take on Northeastern State University in Game 1 of the annual Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic Tournament. Arkansas-Monticello opens its 2023 season on...
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
Holiday Classic trip ends for Lady Jacks with loss to McGehee(32 photos included)
DUMAS, Ark. – In their final game of the 2022 Dumas Holiday Classic played Saturday evening, December 17 the Warren Lady Jack Basketball team lost 57-15 to the McGehee Lady Owls. Warren looked solid defensively early in the first quarter. Senior guard Paris Wright made a terrific block inside...
Jacks give Russellville a fight, but tail off late(67 photos included)
DUMAS, Ark. – While they didn’t come away with the win, the Warren Lumberjacks gave a very talented Russellville team a hard-fought battle Saturday as the orange and black fell by the final of 52-38 in their final appearance at the 2022 Dumas Holiday Classic Tournament December 17.
