Camden, NJ

NJ.com

Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LINWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge tops East Brunswick Magnet - Girls baksetball recap

Devin Coleman posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wardlaw-Hartridge defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in Edison. Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-0) led 19-2 at the half after a 9-0 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half. Italia Penevolpe also added 12...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap

Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford

As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway

Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Long Branch powers through Ocean Twp

Long Branch won 10 of 14 bouts to roll to a 46-14 dual win over Ocean Township, in Long Branch. The Green Wave (2-0) picked up bonus points in half its wins. Logan Smith picked up the sole pin of the dual at 157. Matheus Marco Santana picked up five points for Long Branch at 190 by recording a 16-1 tech over Reuven Israeli. James Renna earned a 10-1 major over Chaunci Jons at 126. Heavyweight Mark Godsil took an 8-0 decision over Abimael Andre. Riana Beharry (113) and Daniel Ramirez (144) won via injury default and Joshua Renna took a forfeit win at 106.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Met.) shuts out St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Gavin Szilvasi had 10 saves to secure the shutout as St. Joseph (Met.) defeated St. Peter’s Prep 2-0 at the Woodbridge Community Center in Woodbridge. St. Joseph (3-0) scored an early first period goal and followed it up with another in the second with St. Peter’s Prep failing to respond. It also outshot St. Peter’s Prep 24-10 and also had four power-plays to St. Peter’s three.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

