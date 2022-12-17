Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Wardlaw-Hartridge tops East Brunswick Magnet - Girls baksetball recap
Devin Coleman posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wardlaw-Hartridge defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in Edison. Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-0) led 19-2 at the half after a 9-0 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half. Italia Penevolpe also added 12...
Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford
As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
Wrestling: Long Branch powers through Ocean Twp
Long Branch won 10 of 14 bouts to roll to a 46-14 dual win over Ocean Township, in Long Branch. The Green Wave (2-0) picked up bonus points in half its wins. Logan Smith picked up the sole pin of the dual at 157. Matheus Marco Santana picked up five points for Long Branch at 190 by recording a 16-1 tech over Reuven Israeli. James Renna earned a 10-1 major over Chaunci Jons at 126. Heavyweight Mark Godsil took an 8-0 decision over Abimael Andre. Riana Beharry (113) and Daniel Ramirez (144) won via injury default and Joshua Renna took a forfeit win at 106.
6 N.J. boys basketball players earn spots on Naismith Trophy watch list
Six elite players in the state are on the 2023 watch list for the Naismith Trophy and that group of playmakers includes a few 5-star prospects and high-level D1 commits from New Jersey. Camden’s DJ Wagner (Kentucky) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) are two of the four seniors who made the...
National Signing Day, 2022: Where are N.J. D1 football players signing to play?
The first of the two football National Signing Days are here. The early period lasts from today until Friday, December 23. The next opportunity for any uncommitted Division-I football player to sign a letter of intent then becomes February 1, and they would have until April 1 to sign it.
St. Joseph (Met.) shuts out St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Gavin Szilvasi had 10 saves to secure the shutout as St. Joseph (Met.) defeated St. Peter’s Prep 2-0 at the Woodbridge Community Center in Woodbridge. St. Joseph (3-0) scored an early first period goal and followed it up with another in the second with St. Peter’s Prep failing to respond. It also outshot St. Peter’s Prep 24-10 and also had four power-plays to St. Peter’s three.
