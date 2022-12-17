ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap

Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap

Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph

Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Ferris over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Ramekia Crawford scored a game-high 19 points and made five steals to lead Ferris to a victory at home over Hoboken, 40--25. Natalie Fonseca went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, finishing with four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Julisa Maldonado, Makayla Davenport and Mariem Beazak chipped in four points apiece for Ferris (2-0), which led by eight after three before putting the game away with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge tops East Brunswick Magnet - Girls baksetball recap

Devin Coleman posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wardlaw-Hartridge defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in Edison. Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-0) led 19-2 at the half after a 9-0 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half. Italia Penevolpe also added 12...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point

Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills

Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy