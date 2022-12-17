Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Girls basketball: Hackettstown stops North Warren to stay unbeaten
Rylie Grant netted 19 points to lead all scorers and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line as Hackettstown stopped North Warren 53-29 in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly and Kim Curcio each chipped in with eight points for Hackettstown (3-0). Courtney Keane contributed six points. North Warren fell to 1-3. The...
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap
Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep dominates Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena tallied 23 points and seven assists and Matthew Kinzler recorded a double-double to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 63-37 victory over Memorial in West New York. Kinzler recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (2-1), who...
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph
Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
Ferris over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap
Ramekia Crawford scored a game-high 19 points and made five steals to lead Ferris to a victory at home over Hoboken, 40--25. Natalie Fonseca went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, finishing with four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Julisa Maldonado, Makayla Davenport and Mariem Beazak chipped in four points apiece for Ferris (2-0), which led by eight after three before putting the game away with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
Wardlaw-Hartridge tops East Brunswick Magnet - Girls baksetball recap
Devin Coleman posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wardlaw-Hartridge defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in Edison. Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-0) led 19-2 at the half after a 9-0 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half. Italia Penevolpe also added 12...
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills
Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
Forfeits, Dinorscio’s pin propel Governor Livingston to first dual victory
In its first dual of the season against Roselle Park and in one of the biggest spots on Wednesday, Governor Livingston called upon the services of Tommy Dinorscio off the bench at 113 pounds. Starting in favor of the injured Brandon Rayack, who was a region qualifier last year, Dinorscio...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0