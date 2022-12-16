ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen

The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job

It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled

YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world shocked by young former star in hospice

It was not long ago that former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman was the team’s leading rusher during its Super Bowl season in 2015. But now, it appears the 31-year-old former NFL star has some serious and tragic health concerns that have landed him in hospice care. On...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Terry Bradshaw reflects on Franco Harris friendship

The NFL world was struck with horrible news on Wednesday with the passing of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. His long-time teammate Terry Bradshaw spoke about the sad news on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “He was just a good guy,” said Bradshaw of Harris transcribed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Justin Fields absolutely blasts horrible officiating

So far this year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having a breakout season, posting multiple different record-breaking performances and wowing with some absolutely incredible highlight plays. And while he’s surely happy about his success, he’s not exactly pleased with the way his games are officiated. While the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy