Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Gruden Calls for Official to Be Suspended Over McLaurin Call
The former Washington coach didn’t hold back his thoughts on the controversial penalty.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen
The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes tells what he got teammates for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes is clearly in the mood to spread the holiday cheer. After gifting Chiefs’ fans a seventh-straight AFC West title with an overtime win in Houston on Sunday, Mahomes pulled up in his sleigh at 1 Arrowhead Drive to deliver some gifts.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video Has Emerged Of The Disturbing Willie McGinest Situation
New England Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday for assault with a deadly weapon. McGinest attacked a man at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, striking him repeatedly and eventually hitting him in the head with a bottle. The incident ...
Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled
YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
NFL world shocked by young former star in hospice
It was not long ago that former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman was the team’s leading rusher during its Super Bowl season in 2015. But now, it appears the 31-year-old former NFL star has some serious and tragic health concerns that have landed him in hospice care. On...
Gardner Minshew delivers touching eulogy for Mike Leach
The Philadelphia Eagles excused Gardner Minshew from practice on Tuesday so he could attend the memorial service for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died last week, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Leach was Minshew’s coach at Washington State and the quarterback recalled how authentic Leach was. Minshew might start Saturday’s...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw reflects on Franco Harris friendship
The NFL world was struck with horrible news on Wednesday with the passing of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. His long-time teammate Terry Bradshaw spoke about the sad news on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “He was just a good guy,” said Bradshaw of Harris transcribed...
Justin Fields absolutely blasts horrible officiating
So far this year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having a breakout season, posting multiple different record-breaking performances and wowing with some absolutely incredible highlight plays. And while he’s surely happy about his success, he’s not exactly pleased with the way his games are officiated. While the...
