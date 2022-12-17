Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Marconews.com
Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
Marconews.com
Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa among biggest Pro Bowl snubs | Opinion
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday night, but there are always a handful of players who don’t make the cut. Most players are selected due to standout seasons. Sometimes, other players are picked based on reputation within the league despite production. And several others are...
Marconews.com
'They have the best shot to make it all the way to the Super Bowl': Rob Gronkowski on Eagles
Rob Gronkowski believes that the Philadelphia Eagles have solidified themselves as the top team in the NFC.
Marconews.com
Rob Gronkowski says he "ticked off" a lot of Cowboys fans by calling them pretenders, not contenders
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't sold on the Dallas Cowboys this season — says "history states they're pretenders every season."
Marconews.com
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett undergoes 'perfect' hand surgery
The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the near future as he recovers from the operation he had on his hand Monday afternoon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the procedure was complete when he addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference. "He had surgery...
Marconews.com
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are hosting a Winter Whiteout at home after winning the largest comeback in NFL history. Their opponent is the New York Giants (8-5-1) who are coming off a win of their own in a key divisional matchup. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson have secured their playoff...
Marconews.com
Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball
Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Marconews.com
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions
The Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Christmas as they square off Sunday afternoon in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Broncos vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason
It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Marconews.com
Jets QB Zach Wilson reached out to Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for advice
Steve Young, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Zach Wilson. Not exactly a foursome you would group together when you think of quarterbacks. But they do all have one thing in common: they've all benched at some point in their careers. Needless to say, the first three players on that list fared...
