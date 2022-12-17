ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marconews.com

Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa among biggest Pro Bowl snubs | Opinion

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday night, but there are always a handful of players who don’t make the cut. Most players are selected due to standout seasons. Sometimes, other players are picked based on reputation within the league despite production. And several others are...
Marconews.com

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett undergoes 'perfect' hand surgery

The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the near future as he recovers from the operation he had on his hand Monday afternoon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the procedure was complete when he addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference. "He had surgery...
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball

Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Marconews.com

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Christmas as they square off Sunday afternoon in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Broncos vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

