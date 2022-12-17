Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: East boys top Cherokee in Big H third-place game
ROGERSVILLE — The Sullivan East boys dialed long distance to dispatch host Cherokee on Tuesday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in 75-36 win that secured third place in the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
Kingsport Times-News
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney
BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory over Cloudland in boys basketball action Monday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys basketball team in Tennessee. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Johnson City Press
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students compete in Tennessee Battle of the Belt
Members of Science Hill High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club are once again participating in the statewide Battle of the Belt which helps to promote seat belt use among high schoolers. According to Johnson City Schools’ website, the goal of the Health Occupation Students of America...
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Kingsport Times-News
Howard Harbin
KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health. Howard lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was employed at AFG in Kingsport for 19 years, sold used cars, mobile homes and drove a school bus. Howard loved racing, wrestling and being with friends and Missy.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Body found after vehicle fire in Greeneville church parking lot
An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
supertalk929.com
G.O.A.T. Festival happening in Kingsport in Spring
The City of Kingsport is unveiling a new arts and crafts festival next year, named the GOAT– Greatest of All Time Festival. This three-day event will celebrate regional arts and crafts at the Kingsport Farmers Market in April 2023. Festivities include live demonstrations, local vendors, and more. Organizers are...
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
Comments / 0