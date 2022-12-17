ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Local firefighters spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols

JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly!. Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizen homes. The Madison County Fire Department made their first stop at 9 a.m. at Cades Center Assisted Living. At 11 they visited St. Mary’s on the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City Brewing to host free Christmas party, live music on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free holiday-themed celebration at one local venue this weekend. Hub City Brewing will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. The event is a chance to deck yourself out in your best ugly sweater and enjoy a...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer once again. Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center on Thursday. The car club is a nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community. The group donated several toys for children at the Dream Center.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Gingerbread house competition held in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some people like to go all out when it comes to Christmas decorations. A local library put residents to the test. The Jackson-Madison County Library held a gingerbread house competition at on Wednesday. Well, it was actually graham crackers. But you get the point. Participants had...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Church holds candlelight service, Lord’s supper

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Ahead of the Christmas holiday, members of Ararat Baptist Church of Jackson came together to remember the real reason for the season. The service started off with some musical selections, followed by a message from Pastor Bryan Martin. He spoke on six things that we...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

West TN prison reunites mothers, children for holiday visitation

HENNING, Tenn. — The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning reunited incarcerated mothers with their children for a special holiday visitation. The winter wonderland-themed event brought over two dozen women and 40 children together for food, games, gifts and holiday cheer. A news release states the women...
HENNING, TN
WBBJ

Christmas tree extravaganza begins in Haywood County

STANTON, Tenn. — An annual Christmas tree extravaganza has returned to Haywood County. From December 19 to December 23, you can take a tour through the “Wonderful World of Christmas Trees!”. The tours are being held at the Douglass Community Center at 1037 Douglas Road in Stanton. Group...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Upcoming winter weather brings last minute shoppers to stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the final days of the holidays quickly approaching, shoppers are looking for a place to get those last minute gifts. Academy Sports and Outdoors is a store known for their easy shopping ideas for this mother and daughter duo. “We’re in here because we have...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Henderson to open warming shelter on Thursday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — As temperatures reach dangerously low levels this weekend, the City of Henderson is helping those in need stay warm. Mayor Bobby King announces a 24-hour warming shelter will open beginning Thursday. According to Mayor King, the shelter is open to anyone who needs a warm place...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Two churches hold joint service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two churches came together to celebrate the season. Campbell Street Church of Christ held a Christmas service Wednesday with Skyline Church of Christ. The event was held to remember the reason for the season. Those in attendance sang songs, prayed together, and watched “The Shepard.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Warming Center To Open

Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee woman shares experience with NICU

JACKSON, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched its 10th annual holiday campaign, pledging a collective $75,000 in donations to the seven children’s hospitals across the state. This year’s campaign highlights the critical role that neonatal intensive care units bring to their communities. One-year-old Michael Vincent...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming our way in the next few days, and the Jackson Energy Authority is helping you prepare. JEA wants customers to know, the higher you turn your thermostat up, the more gas and electricity you’re going to use, which causes a higher bill.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Farmers get insight on harsh weather conditions moving in

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Soybean Winter meeting was held Tuesday to give local farmers insight on harsh weather conditions moving in within the next few days. The meeting was held at West Tennessee Research and Education Center in west Jackson. Keynote speaker, Eric Snodgrass joined the meeting via...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Crews prep to keep roads clear ahead of winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — As our weather team has predicted later in the week, West Tennessee may experience some adverse road conditions. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been working for two days to prepare the roads for ice and snow. They have been utilizing a 500 personnel workforce to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police say man arrested for burning Christmas tree, presents

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says that a man has been arrested for allegedly taking and burning presents, along with a Christmas tree. The department says that a neighbor told officers that a man, later IDed as James Walker, was walking in and out of the Greentree apartment and putting items into his car around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
DYERSBURG, TN

