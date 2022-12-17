Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Local firefighters spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols
JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly!. Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizen homes. The Madison County Fire Department made their first stop at 9 a.m. at Cades Center Assisted Living. At 11 they visited St. Mary’s on the...
WBBJ
Hub City Brewing to host free Christmas party, live music on Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free holiday-themed celebration at one local venue this weekend. Hub City Brewing will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. The event is a chance to deck yourself out in your best ugly sweater and enjoy a...
WBBJ
Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer once again. Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center on Thursday. The car club is a nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community. The group donated several toys for children at the Dream Center.
WBBJ
Gingerbread house competition held in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some people like to go all out when it comes to Christmas decorations. A local library put residents to the test. The Jackson-Madison County Library held a gingerbread house competition at on Wednesday. Well, it was actually graham crackers. But you get the point. Participants had...
WBBJ
Church holds candlelight service, Lord’s supper
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Ahead of the Christmas holiday, members of Ararat Baptist Church of Jackson came together to remember the real reason for the season. The service started off with some musical selections, followed by a message from Pastor Bryan Martin. He spoke on six things that we...
WBBJ
Groups work to provide warmth during impending winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Temperatures are dropping and people are in need of resources. Area Relief Ministries has been a stable resource for many in the community in order to stay warm and get the needed essentials to weather the cold. ARM has been able to provide items on a...
WBBJ
West TN prison reunites mothers, children for holiday visitation
HENNING, Tenn. — The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning reunited incarcerated mothers with their children for a special holiday visitation. The winter wonderland-themed event brought over two dozen women and 40 children together for food, games, gifts and holiday cheer. A news release states the women...
WBBJ
Christmas tree extravaganza begins in Haywood County
STANTON, Tenn. — An annual Christmas tree extravaganza has returned to Haywood County. From December 19 to December 23, you can take a tour through the “Wonderful World of Christmas Trees!”. The tours are being held at the Douglass Community Center at 1037 Douglas Road in Stanton. Group...
WBBJ
Upcoming winter weather brings last minute shoppers to stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the final days of the holidays quickly approaching, shoppers are looking for a place to get those last minute gifts. Academy Sports and Outdoors is a store known for their easy shopping ideas for this mother and daughter duo. “We’re in here because we have...
WBBJ
City of Henderson to open warming shelter on Thursday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — As temperatures reach dangerously low levels this weekend, the City of Henderson is helping those in need stay warm. Mayor Bobby King announces a 24-hour warming shelter will open beginning Thursday. According to Mayor King, the shelter is open to anyone who needs a warm place...
WBBJ
Two churches hold joint service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two churches came together to celebrate the season. Campbell Street Church of Christ held a Christmas service Wednesday with Skyline Church of Christ. The event was held to remember the reason for the season. Those in attendance sang songs, prayed together, and watched “The Shepard.”
WBBJ
Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
WBBJ
Visit Jackson, TN creates list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Day
Visit Jackson, Tennessee has put together of restaurants in the Hub City that will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Asia Garden from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Baker Bros BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brook Shaw’s Old Country Store from 5:30 a.m. to 2...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Warming Center To Open
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
WBBJ
West Tennessee woman shares experience with NICU
JACKSON, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched its 10th annual holiday campaign, pledging a collective $75,000 in donations to the seven children’s hospitals across the state. This year’s campaign highlights the critical role that neonatal intensive care units bring to their communities. One-year-old Michael Vincent...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
WBBJ
JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming our way in the next few days, and the Jackson Energy Authority is helping you prepare. JEA wants customers to know, the higher you turn your thermostat up, the more gas and electricity you’re going to use, which causes a higher bill.
WBBJ
Farmers get insight on harsh weather conditions moving in
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Soybean Winter meeting was held Tuesday to give local farmers insight on harsh weather conditions moving in within the next few days. The meeting was held at West Tennessee Research and Education Center in west Jackson. Keynote speaker, Eric Snodgrass joined the meeting via...
WBBJ
Crews prep to keep roads clear ahead of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — As our weather team has predicted later in the week, West Tennessee may experience some adverse road conditions. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been working for two days to prepare the roads for ice and snow. They have been utilizing a 500 personnel workforce to...
WBBJ
Police say man arrested for burning Christmas tree, presents
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says that a man has been arrested for allegedly taking and burning presents, along with a Christmas tree. The department says that a neighbor told officers that a man, later IDed as James Walker, was walking in and out of the Greentree apartment and putting items into his car around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
