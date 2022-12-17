Read full article on original website
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently Closing
The stalwart store has been long-trafficked, and is not part of a previously-announced mass closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, USAToday.com, and Coloradoan.com.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special
DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
