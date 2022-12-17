ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney

BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory over Cloudland in boys basketball action Monday night.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

LSU hands ETSU another close defeat

BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them. The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid

JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles looks to address needs with early signings

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with the goal of addressing areas of needs. With the Bucs coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week

WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State closing for Winter Break

BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT

An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School Board honors students in extracurriculars

The Rogersville City School Board honored students participating in extracurricular activities on Dec. 13. Each student received a certificate for their accomplishments. Starting at the top, from left to right, are the volleyball team, cheerleaders, football team, cross-country girls team, cross-country boys team and band of Rogersville City School.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition

MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary

KINGSPORT - Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary aged 84 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home on the morning of December 19th, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She was employed at Holston Valley Medical Center for over 30 years as a Nurse in the Emergency Department. We have so many things we could say about her, but she threatened us with bodily harm if we did so.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Howard Harbin

KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health. Howard lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was employed at AFG in Kingsport for 19 years, sold used cars, mobile homes and drove a school bus. Howard loved racing, wrestling and being with friends and Missy.
KINGSPORT, TN

