KINGSPORT - Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary aged 84 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home on the morning of December 19th, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She was employed at Holston Valley Medical Center for over 30 years as a Nurse in the Emergency Department. We have so many things we could say about her, but she threatened us with bodily harm if we did so.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO