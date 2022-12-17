Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Roundup: West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney
BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee/Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory over Cloudland in boys basketball action Monday night.
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
LSU hands ETSU another close defeat
BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them. The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid
JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Quarles looks to address needs with early signings
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with the goal of addressing areas of needs. With the Bucs coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include...
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Rogersville City School Board honors students in extracurriculars
The Rogersville City School Board honored students participating in extracurricular activities on Dec. 13. Each student received a certificate for their accomplishments. Starting at the top, from left to right, are the volleyball team, cheerleaders, football team, cross-country girls team, cross-country boys team and band of Rogersville City School.
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild toured around elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. The Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild visited around ten of Johnson City Schools’ elementary schools over the past two weeks....
Deadline to pay tax bills is coming up for Johnson City property owners
Johnson City property owners have until Dec. 31 to pay their municipal taxes. Penalty and interest charges will begin to accrue on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Washington County property owners have until Feb 28 to settle their county tax bills without penalty charges.
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary
KINGSPORT - Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary aged 84 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home on the morning of December 19th, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She was employed at Holston Valley Medical Center for over 30 years as a Nurse in the Emergency Department. We have so many things we could say about her, but she threatened us with bodily harm if we did so.
Howard Harbin
KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health. Howard lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was employed at AFG in Kingsport for 19 years, sold used cars, mobile homes and drove a school bus. Howard loved racing, wrestling and being with friends and Missy.
