Zebras edge out Panthers in dual with four straight pins
The Lincoln High wrestling team edged out the West Park Panthers 39-36 on Dec. 14 and had six total pinfalls in the dual. The Fighting Zebras were down 15-6 early after losing three straight matches but took a 30-15 lead after four straight pins by Kelly Little, Peyton Raper, Ethan Volzer and Joshua Dattilio. Volzer won his match in the first 30 seconds.
Stan Harms Classic at Folsom High Wednesday through Friday
Folsom High’s varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams are eager to play in front of fans on their home floor and those teams will finally get that chance this week. Folsom High will be the site of the Stan Harms Classic, which features a varsity and junior...
Rocklin High's swarming defense and size too much for Lincoln to overcome
Records were of no consequence when the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team visited the Rocklin High Thunder. The Fighting Zebras had to battle to keep the game close before falling 71-62 Tuesday night. “We know how good Rocklin is and we are too,” said Fighting Zebras head coach Chris...
Fast Foresthill girls ready to burn through the competition
With an enrollment of 182 students, Foresthill High School has no choice but to take any athlete it can get its hands on. But what the Lady Wildfires basketball team lacks in size and numbers, it makes up for in experience, chemistry and coaching. Foresthill (8-3) won its fifth consecutive...
Sacramento, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento. The Foothill High School - Sacramento basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on December 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
'Freak event': Runner collapses near end of California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The marathoner, Iraq war veteran and father of three was within reach of a personal record at the California International Marathon when he collapsed near the end of his run. Aaron Kuen, 37, was a quarter of a mile from the finish line and his family...
Athlete of the Week: Chloe Van Winkle scores five goals in two games for the Lady Rhinos
The Twelve Bridges High girls’ soccer team is undefeated in the Pioneer Valley League at 4-0 and has outscored opponents 37-4 in the first nine games. Nine of those goals have been scored by junior Chloe Van Winkle, who also has three assists on her resume so far this season. Five of her goals came last week, including a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Lindhurst High last Thursday. Van Winkle already has more goals than last season when she totaled seven goals and six assists.
Bayside Church Blue Oaks Christmas Experience welcomes everyone
A night of holiday lights, faux snow, Christmas carols with a twist and messages of hope are planned at Bayside Church Blue Oak’s “Christmas Experience.”. But it doesn’t come without a hard-working team behind it. “We’ve been getting ready since the summer,” said Kynzie Williams, a member...
69th season of stock-car racing in Roseville to feature new Super Late Model challenge
ALL AMERICAN SPEEDWAY 2023 NASCAR weekly racing schedule April 29: NASCAR season opener – Wild West Challenge Late Model, Modified twin features, Super Stock, F4, Trailer Bash. May 13: NASCAR Armed Forces Night – Wild West Challenge Late Model, Pro Late Model, Modified, Super Stock, F4, Jr. Late Model, Legends Tour Series. May 20: NASCAR Spring Smash – Modified twin features, Super Stock, F4 Shootout, Trailer Bash. June 17: NASCAR Edge of Summer – Pro Late Model, Modified, Super Stock, F4, Jr. Late Model, Trailer Bash. June 24: NASCAR Placer County Fair – Wild West Challenge Late Model, Modified, F4 (tentative). Sept. 9: NASCAR Tribute to Heroes – Wild West Challenge Late Model, Pro Late Model, Modified, Super Stock, F4, Jr. Late Model, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash. Sept. 30: NASCAR ARCA West NAPA 150, Wild West Challenge Late Model, Pro Late Model, Modified, Super Stock, F4, Jr. Late Model. Oct. 21: Monster Truck Bash, F4.
Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas. Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away. […]
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
343 Loomis Basin Christmas Baskets handed out
Placer Elementary School led the way as the annual Loomis Basin Christmas Basket program handed out hundreds of holiday food baskets to those in need last week. For decades, the Loomis Basin community rallies each winter holiday season to serve the less fortunate. Numerous individuals and businesses in Loomis, Rocklin, Penryn, Newcastle and Ophir donated toys and food to local schools.
Neighborhoods impress with lights
Know and Go: For more on neighborhoods that have amazing holiday light displays, see yelp.com, starkgroupre.com and californiachristmaslights.com. Need a break from holiday shopping, wrapping and prepping? Take some time out to see the lights at night. Decorating with holiday lights has been around since the late 1800s, not many...
Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove
(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily. The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled. The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
