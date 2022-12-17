Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
middletownathletics.com
Girls Varsity Basketball beats David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr 79 – 46
Middletown High School vs David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr. Lady Middies picked up the win at Ponitz. 11 Middies scored!
middletownathletics.com
GMC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK- Dec. 20th
Sarah is a member of the Varsity Competition Cheerleading Team and also the Varsity Sideline Basketball Cheerleading Team. Sarah competed in the “Tuck Off” this past weekend at Lebanon’s Spear-It Cheerleading Competition and brought home first place. She also helped her team bring home third place with their routine.
247Sports
Penn OL transfer Trevor Radosevich commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Radosevich. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Radosevich started 30 straight games for the Quakers and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection along with being a two-time captain for Penn. Radosevich, a 2018 recruit, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21...
Detroit News
Trio of metro area stars rethink Signing Day plans after Luke Fickell's Cincy departure
High school football players' lives are turned upside down, knowing they had their futures all set up before a coach or coaches move on from one college to take another position at another college. Such was the case when Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore had to think things over...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Fairborn schools to host ‘Run with Lily’ in honor of student killed in crash
FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is hosting an event to honor a high school student who died in a crash Friday. The district will hold “Run with Lily” on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at Community Park. The event will be a 1.25-mile run starting at the...
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck
CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man in custody following police pursuit, standoff on I-71
KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody following a pursuit and standoff with police on Interstate 71 on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to north I-71 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly near State Route 741.
WLWT 5
New sports and entertainment concept opening inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati
A new sports and entertainment concept is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The concept, which has yet to be named, will be located inside The Foundry, the space taking over the former Macy's location. Further Concepts and Investors is partnering with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. on the new concept.
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
