Middletown, OH

middletownathletics.com

GMC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK- Dec. 20th

Sarah is a member of the Varsity Competition Cheerleading Team and also the Varsity Sideline Basketball Cheerleading Team. Sarah competed in the “Tuck Off” this past weekend at Lebanon’s Spear-It Cheerleading Competition and brought home first place. She also helped her team bring home third place with their routine.
LEBANON, OH
247Sports

Penn OL transfer Trevor Radosevich commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Radosevich. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Radosevich started 30 straight games for the Quakers and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection along with being a two-time captain for Penn. Radosevich, a 2018 recruit, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck

CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man in custody following police pursuit, standoff on I-71

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody following a pursuit and standoff with police on Interstate 71 on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to north I-71 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly near State Route 741.
CINCINNATI, OH

