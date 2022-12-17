Read full article on original website
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
GV Wire
Black Leaders in SF Say Drugs, Homelessness Out of Control
Black community leaders in San Francisco say they are fed up with homelessness, drugs, and crime. “My grandma used to say, ‘Your freedom ends where my nose begins,’ ” said the Rev. Amos Brown, who is president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and a former local politician. “When homeless folks cause problems, their freedom ends. That’s not being mean, it’s being what I call engaging in responsible compassion.”
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
Judge denies Scott Peterson a new murder trial
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson received a fair murder trial when he was convicted by a San Mateo County jury in 2004 for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Anne-Christine Massullo’s ruling struck down Peterson’s writ of habeas corpus petition and rejected his request for a […]
San Jose man pleads guilty to federal marijuana distribution charges
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The first shipment was discovered […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
oaklandside.org
How can Oakland reduce gun violence? Community advocate John Jones III sees a path forward
Two years ago, The Oaklandside published a deeply personal essay by John Jones III, who shared his experiences with gun violence as a young Black man growing up in East Oakland. Interwoven with local history, his story sought to help make sense of an increase in killings in Oakland and other U.S. cities at the onset of the pandemic.
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
San Francisco police secretly stake out retail stores, pharmacies to curb rampant shoplifting
The San Francisco Police Department confirmed deploying officers to retail stores to arrest suspected shoplifters. Retail crimes have plagued the California city in recent years.
San Jose police use robot to get woman off ceiling at SJSU library
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A library on the campus of San Jose State University was evacuated Wednesday due to reports of an armed suspect in the library bathroom, university officials confirmed to KRON4. The San Jose Police Department deployed one of its robots into the bathroom, according to the department. The woman was then […]
sfstandard.com
Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis
With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To Americans, See When It Launches!
$1,000 Direct Payments to Americans, See When It Launches!. The San Francisco Department of Public Health was given an award of $5 million to expand in the State’s other areas earlier this month. Black women who are pregnant are guaranteed income. Who are Qualified?. • 425 birthing women. •...
Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home
OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
Daily Californian
‘Great Resignation’ crisis impedes city operations with 1 in 6 posts vacant
The city of Berkeley is in crisis as it struggles to hire and retain the workers necessary to maintain city operations. 16.21% of available positions within the city are vacant as of June 2022, according to city data presented by Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley at the city council’s regular meeting Dec. 13. The low levels of staffing have increased strain on remaining city employees and have limited the services many city departments are able to provide, she noted.
