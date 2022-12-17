ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News 12

Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week

Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried for nearly a year to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate.
WacoTrib.com

New Mexico city ends bid to retrofit coal-fired power plant

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — City leaders have ended their bid to retrofit a shuttered coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico as a way to preserve jobs and tax revenue for Farmington and surrounding communities. The city of Farmington announced Tuesday it had ended the effort began years ago...
FARMINGTON, NM
WacoTrib.com

TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
WacoTrib.com

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas.
WASHINGTON STATE
WacoTrib.com

Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden's administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states. The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden's attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE

