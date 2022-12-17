ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Noah Feldman: Jan. 6 committee is right to defend the rule of law

The Jan. 6 committee that concluded its work Monday represents the third and likely final chance for Congress to establish a historical record with regard to Donald Trump’s wrongdoing while president. The first two opportunities were the first and second impeachment efforts. The House of Representatives did its job...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said. McClellan won the nomination with 23,661 votes in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 3,782, and two...
VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Prosecutors lose again in bid to revive Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors again lost a key decision Wednesday in another effort to revive charges against Michigan's former health chief who was accused of negligence in certain deaths linked to the Flint water crisis. The state appeals court said a Flint-area judge followed an “explicit directive” from the...
FLINT, MI
News 12

Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week

Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried for nearly a year to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate.
WacoTrib.com

Maryland Senate president announces leadership appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Senate president announced leadership appointments on Wednesday for two committees, as well as some changes in jurisdiction for the panels. Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George's County Democrat, will chair the Senate Finance Committee, Senate President Bill Ferguson said. Griffith will replace retiring Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat.
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he mailed an anonymous letter to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials. The mailed packages included a recording of a...
ALABAMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

US Senate advances water bills for tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has advanced three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One measure approved Monday would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of Colorado River anywhere, and it's among the most secure.
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Appeals court invalidates federal license for Conowingo Dam

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court invalidated a federal license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland on Tuesday, sending it back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for further proceedings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with environmental groups that FERC exceeded...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida

An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
FLORIDA STATE

