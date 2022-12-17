Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Kari Lake’s opening salvo in election fraud case appears to fall short
Kari Lake's first day of her election fraud trial didn't appear to live up to the hype on Wednesday, with her complaints failing to explain a 17,000-vote loss.
WacoTrib.com
Noah Feldman: Jan. 6 committee is right to defend the rule of law
The Jan. 6 committee that concluded its work Monday represents the third and likely final chance for Congress to establish a historical record with regard to Donald Trump’s wrongdoing while president. The first two opportunities were the first and second impeachment efforts. The House of Representatives did its job...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Migrants flee more countries, regardless of US policies
A Trump-era ban on asylum that was granted a brief extension by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday was one of the U.S. policies affecting migrants' decisions to leave their homes
Fact check: False claim that babies belong to state once given Social Security number
Multiple legal experts told USA TODAY that birth certificates and Social Security numbers do not make babies property of the state.
WacoTrib.com
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said. McClellan won the nomination with 23,661 votes in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 3,782, and two...
WacoTrib.com
Prosecutors lose again in bid to revive Flint water charges
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors again lost a key decision Wednesday in another effort to revive charges against Michigan's former health chief who was accused of negligence in certain deaths linked to the Flint water crisis. The state appeals court said a Flint-area judge followed an “explicit directive” from the...
Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week
Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried for nearly a year to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate.
WacoTrib.com
Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; Franco Harris dies at 72
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (Note: Tap here to listen to the...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland Senate president announces leadership appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Senate president announced leadership appointments on Wednesday for two committees, as well as some changes in jurisdiction for the panels. Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George's County Democrat, will chair the Senate Finance Committee, Senate President Bill Ferguson said. Griffith will replace retiring Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat.
WacoTrib.com
Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he mailed an anonymous letter to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials. The mailed packages included a recording of a...
WacoTrib.com
US Senate advances water bills for tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has advanced three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One measure approved Monday would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of Colorado River anywhere, and it's among the most secure.
WacoTrib.com
Appeals court invalidates federal license for Conowingo Dam
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court invalidated a federal license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland on Tuesday, sending it back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for further proceedings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with environmental groups that FERC exceeded...
Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida
An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
Comments / 0