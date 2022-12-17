Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Stocks open lower, giving back much of the prior day's gain
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back a good chunk of the gains they made a day earlier. The early losses put most major US indexes back in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.2% early Thursday and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrials lost 1%. Used car seller CarMax sank 8% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. The government raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to a surprisingly strong 3.2%. Treasury yields rose slightly.
Banker bonuses go from boom to bust in jarring reversal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bankers in New York and London are bracing for year-end bonuses that recruiters estimate are 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none at all as dealmaking sputters and economic gloom sets takes hold.
