NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back a good chunk of the gains they made a day earlier. The early losses put most major US indexes back in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.2% early Thursday and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrials lost 1%. Used car seller CarMax sank 8% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. The government raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to a surprisingly strong 3.2%. Treasury yields rose slightly.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO