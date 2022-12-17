Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Alphabet Links More of CEO Pichai's Pay to Performance
(Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it had approved a new equity award for Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai that ties more of his pay to performance. The board recognizes Pichai's "strong performance" as CEO, the company said, adding that the vesting of a significant portion of the award would depend on Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to other S&P 100 companies.
Bombardier CEO Voices Concerns Over Awarding Canada's Defense Contract to Boeing
(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Eric Martel voiced concerns over Canada's potential plan to buy reconnaissance jets directly from Boeing Co instead of tapping its home-grown aerospace industry through a bidding process. "As President and CEO of Bombardier, I want to publicly share my concern that Canada, which is...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Exclusive-China to Unveil New Rules to Rein in Fund 'Greenwashing' -Sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in 'greenwashing' in the world's second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could be in place in...
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Mexican President Says in Talks With Boeing to Rent Aircraft for Military-Run Carrier
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is in talks with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co to rent aircraft for a carrier run by the military, set to start operations next year, the country's president said Monday. "It's being looked at with Boeing," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular news...
Iran Calls on Western Powers to Adopt “Constructive” Approach for Revival of 2015 Nuclear Pact
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the "necessary political decision" to salvage the pact during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan.
India Cenbank Chief Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come From Private Cryptocurrencies
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks...
Existing Homes Sales Dropped in November While Consumers’ Moods Improved in December
Sales of existing homes fell 7.7% in November, marking a string of 10 consecutive months of decline, the National Association of Realtors reported on Wednesday. Sales were at an annual pace of 4.09 million, below forecasts of 4.2 million and off 35.4% from a year ago. The median price, however, rose 3.5% to $370,700.
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
U.S. State Dept Says Toll of COVID in China a Concern for the World
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. "The toll of the virus is of concern to...
UK's Post-Brexit Settlement Scheme for EU Citizens Unlawful, London Court Rules
(Reuters) -The British government's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday. The Independent Monitoring Authority, a body funded by the government to oversee citizens' rights, took the action against the Home Office, arguing Britain is breaching its withdrawal agreement with the European Union by requiring EU citizens to reapply for the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.
WTO Rules Against U.S. in Hong Kong Labelling Dispute
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that products imported from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, a ruling rejected as "flawed" by Washington. Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong, which is...
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
More EVs May Qualify For Tax Credit in Early 2023
The Inflation Reduction Act brought with it an overhaul of the Federal Electric Car Tax Credit program. It also brought increased complexity to what was a straightforward program. That complexity may allow some vehicles to qualify for the credit in the first quarter of 2023 and not qualify for the incentive later in the year.
Potential China Wave Is 'Wild Card' for Ending COVID Emergency - WHO Advisors
LONDON (Reuters) - It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID...
