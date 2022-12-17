ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup after early exit with Wales

Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.
Sporting News

Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Sporting News

What is Boxing Day? How it became an English Premier League tradition

For a lot of football fans, Boxing Day means one thing: Premier League games. The day has been marked on the competition's calendar for so many years now it's become an unshiftable tradition. Other leagues around Europe take a two-week break around the Christmas and New Years, but the UK...

