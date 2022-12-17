Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Sporting News
When are Arsenal's World Cup players back? Team news, injuries for Premier League Boxing Day
Arsenal return to action in the Premier League with a five-point cushion at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side have a little bit more time to prepare than some of the Premier League’s other leading clubs, having lost to Brighton in the Carabao Cup last month.
Sporting News
Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup after early exit with Wales
Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.
Sporting News
Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Sporting News
Carabao Cup quarter final draw, matches, schedule, results and teams for League Cup final eight
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Remaining teams competing for the trophy will soon be cut from 16 to eight as the quarterfinal field takes shape. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now over, the Carabao Cup will see Premier League clubs return...
Sporting News
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
Sporting News
What is Boxing Day? How it became an English Premier League tradition
For a lot of football fans, Boxing Day means one thing: Premier League games. The day has been marked on the competition's calendar for so many years now it's become an unshiftable tradition. Other leagues around Europe take a two-week break around the Christmas and New Years, but the UK...
Comments / 0