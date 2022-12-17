Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.

8 HOURS AGO