Read full article on original website
Related
gograysharbor.com
2 New Graduates To Go To East Gray Harbor Fire And Rescue
East Gray Harbor Fire and Rescue is congratulating two local crew members for graduating from the Thurston Fire Academy. Siearra Clark and Joe Franklin successfully completed the 4-month long program. You can leave a message of congratulations at the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue Facebook page. Some holiday closures...
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team To Disband
The Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team has issued a letter saying that members have voted to disband and will no longer be affiliated with the county Emergency Management Agency. In the letter dated December 17th, the local CERT Program Manager said the CERT board decided they were no longer able or willing to work with current county EMA leadership. The letter also served as a resume of sorts for other local agencies to sponsor the local CERT program.
gograysharbor.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Part of Grays Harbor
A Winter Weather Advisory for much of western Washington includes part of Grays Harbor. Forecasters say a combination of wet snow and accumulation snow of up to one inch is possible for parts of Mason County and Matlock, McCleary and Montesano in Gray Harbor County. Slippery road conditions are possible with this weather system. Plan ahead if you have to travel today. The advisory last through 7pm tonight.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh Issues Statement About Governor/AG Gun Control Press Conference
Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Washington state lawmakers will consider a package of bills to increase restrictions on guns next year. Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a bill that would create a permit-to-purchase program. He says a similar law in Connecticut reduced gun violence by 40-percent. Other legislation would prohibit sales of assault-style rifles and allow gun manufacturers to be held liable, to a certain degree. Republican State Representative Jim Walsh issued a statement afterwards saying the proposals are a waste of taxpayers' time and money, because they will be overturned in federal court.
Comments / 0