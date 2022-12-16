ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
gograysharbor.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Part of Grays Harbor

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of western Washington includes part of Grays Harbor. Forecasters say a combination of wet snow and accumulation snow of up to one inch is possible for parts of Mason County and Matlock, McCleary and Montesano in Gray Harbor County. Slippery road conditions are possible with this weather system. Plan ahead if you have to travel today. The advisory last through 7pm tonight.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion

The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?

According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE

