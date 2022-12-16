ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team To Disband

The Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team has issued a letter saying that members have voted to disband and will no longer be affiliated with the county Emergency Management Agency. In the letter dated December 17th, the local CERT Program Manager said the CERT board decided they were no longer able or willing to work with current county EMA leadership. The letter also served as a resume of sorts for other local agencies to sponsor the local CERT program.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia

Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh Issues Statement About Governor/AG Gun Control Press Conference

Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Washington state lawmakers will consider a package of bills to increase restrictions on guns next year. Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a bill that would create a permit-to-purchase program. He says a similar law in Connecticut reduced gun violence by 40-percent. Other legislation would prohibit sales of assault-style rifles and allow gun manufacturers to be held liable, to a certain degree. Republican State Representative Jim Walsh issued a statement afterwards saying the proposals are a waste of taxpayers' time and money, because they will be overturned in federal court.
ABERDEEN, WA
How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Winter Weather Advisory For Part of Grays Harbor

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of western Washington includes part of Grays Harbor. Forecasters say a combination of wet snow and accumulation snow of up to one inch is possible for parts of Mason County and Matlock, McCleary and Montesano in Gray Harbor County. Slippery road conditions are possible with this weather system. Plan ahead if you have to travel today. The advisory last through 7pm tonight.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
One Person Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Grays Harbor County on Thursday

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries after a logging truck struck a passenger car that was turning left on U.S. Highway 12 south of Elma Thursday morning. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when, at mile marker 30, the passenger car slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the logging truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022

• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
CHEHALIS, WA
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested

A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
CHEHALIS, WA

