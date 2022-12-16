Read full article on original website
gograysharbor.com
2 New Graduates To Go To East Gray Harbor Fire And Rescue
East Gray Harbor Fire and Rescue is congratulating two local crew members for graduating from the Thurston Fire Academy. Siearra Clark and Joe Franklin successfully completed the 4-month long program. You can leave a message of congratulations at the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue Facebook page. Some holiday closures...
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team To Disband
The Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team has issued a letter saying that members have voted to disband and will no longer be affiliated with the county Emergency Management Agency. In the letter dated December 17th, the local CERT Program Manager said the CERT board decided they were no longer able or willing to work with current county EMA leadership. The letter also served as a resume of sorts for other local agencies to sponsor the local CERT program.
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Chronicle
Car Versus Power Pole Collision Knocks Out Power to East Grays Harbor County on Sunday
A crew of 10 Grays Harbor County Public Utility District operations staff, two service trucks and two dispatchers spent over seven hours on Sunday in East Grays Harbor County replacing a heavily-used transmission and distribution pole after a vehicle crashed into it, disrupting service to 1,600 customers. “The pole is...
gograysharbor.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Part of Grays Harbor
A Winter Weather Advisory for much of western Washington includes part of Grays Harbor. Forecasters say a combination of wet snow and accumulation snow of up to one inch is possible for parts of Mason County and Matlock, McCleary and Montesano in Gray Harbor County. Slippery road conditions are possible with this weather system. Plan ahead if you have to travel today. The advisory last through 7pm tonight.
Chronicle
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia
Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
Plans for 600-acre golf resort along Washington coastline reach final stages
WESTPORT, Wash. — For years, Ryann Day thought of Westport as a family destination. A place where he's grown captivated by the magic of Washington's Pacific coast and one with nature. But in the back of his mind, he always thought something was missing. Golf. "I would jog up...
KOMO News
Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022
• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
Chronicle
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
Chronicle
Three People Accused of Stealing Christmas Gifts, Ammo From Chehalis Residence
Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV. Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma,...
Chronicle
Sirens: Snowy Squabble; DUI Arrests; Criminal Impersonation; Possible Animal Abuse; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for trespassing in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 16. • Damage to a windshield caused by a BB was reported in the 1500 block of Windsor Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Vehicle Accidents. •...
Chronicle
News Article, Tips and Jail Phone Call Lead to Abandoned RV Being Removed From Centralia Property
An article published in The Chronicle last week featured the plight of a Centralia family facing the costs of removing an RV that had been illegally dumped on their property. According to Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham, the article was instrumental in helping prompt tips to find the RVs owner and get it moved off the victim’s property.
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
