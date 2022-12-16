ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

2 New Graduates To Go To East Gray Harbor Fire And Rescue

East Gray Harbor Fire and Rescue is congratulating two local crew members for graduating from the Thurston Fire Academy. Siearra Clark and Joe Franklin successfully completed the 4-month long program. You can leave a message of congratulations at the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue Facebook page. Some holiday closures...
HOQUIAM, WA
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team To Disband

The Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team has issued a letter saying that members have voted to disband and will no longer be affiliated with the county Emergency Management Agency. In the letter dated December 17th, the local CERT Program Manager said the CERT board decided they were no longer able or willing to work with current county EMA leadership. The letter also served as a resume of sorts for other local agencies to sponsor the local CERT program.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
Winter Weather Advisory For Part of Grays Harbor

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of western Washington includes part of Grays Harbor. Forecasters say a combination of wet snow and accumulation snow of up to one inch is possible for parts of Mason County and Matlock, McCleary and Montesano in Gray Harbor County. Slippery road conditions are possible with this weather system. Plan ahead if you have to travel today. The advisory last through 7pm tonight.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia

Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Cat injured in Gig Harbor house fire, cause under investigation

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire started inside a home near Kopachuck Drive just after 11a.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department assisted with the fire fight. Firefighters said the residents were...
GIG HARBOR, WA
How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022

• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
CHEHALIS, WA
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA

