It's beginning to look a lot like…Busy roads and airports? The struggle to find available parking spaces? Lost luggage? Weather delays?. Much of this is expected as the American Automotive Association forecasts nearly 113 million people are planning to travel at least 50 miles or more from December 23 to January 2. While it is estimated that nearly 102 million people will be driving to their destinations, the AAA predicts a 14% increase over last year with nearly 7.2 million people choosing flights.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO