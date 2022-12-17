Read full article on original website
Babysitter Arrested in Three Molestation Cases; San Diego Police Seek Other Victims
The San Diego Police Department arrested a babysitter charged with a series of child molestation cases and is encouraging other victims to speak out. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection to three separate child molestation cases in the San Diego Region.
Investigation Underway After Police Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Suspect in Chula Vista
The San Diego Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 32-year-old man in Chula Vista. The Chula Vista Police Department responded to a call of a female screaming for help and a male hitting a female on Sunday at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Callers identified the suspect as a male wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants, walking with a wheelchair, and hitting cars with his hands and parts of the wheelchair.
Chula Vista establishes a Department of Homelessness and Housing Services
The city of Chula Vista recently created the Department of Homelessness and Housing Services to address the housing needs of the city’s residents and to advance solutions for unhoused residents. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as the homeless outreach program,...
County offices will close for Christmas Day Holiday
With Christmas just around the corner, San Diego County officials announced that all county offices, including family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters, will be closed. Closures will begin on Dec. 25 and 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday, however, Sheriff’s Department patrols, animal control emergency response, and other...
Feeding San Diego partners with Instacart to provide food assistance throughout San Diego County
Feeding San Diego partnered with Instacart which would allow San Diegans to donate groceries and help people facing food insecurity through the end of this year. A new partnership with Instacart is helping with food donations by providing easy access to groceries for food donations through the app. Community Carts reimagines traditional food drives and makes it easy for people to donate groceries that Feeding San Diego needs most with the Instacart App.
San Diego Humane Society seeks community's help to assist with caring for animals as shelters are over capacity
The San Diego Humane Society is looking for community members to help create space in its overcrowded shelters as it faces unprecedented challenges in housing animals. Shelters are also facing cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) which is adding to being over capacity at Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego, according to SDHS officials.
San Diego selected to host 45th annual Homebrew Con
San Diego has been appointed to be the host city for next year's Homebrew Con. The city selection was confirmed this month by event organizers, selecting the Town and County Resort in Mission Valley as next year's home for this homebrewing conference and competition taking place from June 22 to 24.
Celebrando Latinas Magazine and Mujer Actual Magazine merge experiences to serve the modern woman
SAN DIEGO/TIJUANA.-Fanny Miller and Saida Muriel, directors of the magazines Celebrando Latinas and Mujer Actual, respectively, have united their passion, experience, and tenacity to offer readers, customers, and potential advertisers, a new way to communicate across borders. The businesswomen, who are experts in media specializing in the life and context...
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 38th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 38th consecutive day today, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.456. The average price has decreased $1.049 during the streak, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 71 times in 75 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.979.
Harborside Park will stay closed as long-term solutions develop
Harborside Park will remain closed into the new year, but Chula Vista city officials are looking for short-term access to the park as long-term solutions develop. The City Council approved a temporary 90-day closure of the park located on Oxford Street between Broadway and Industrial Boulevard in late August due to public health and public safety concerns. City Manager Maria Kachadoorian said it would remain closed for an additional three months.
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since October 2021
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since Oct. 16, 2021, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.439. The average price has dropped 39 consecutive days, decreasing $1.066, including four-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 71 times in 75 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.996.
San Diego Blood Bank calls for blood donations as supply chain issues affect supply
The San Diego Blood Bank is calling for blood donations as the local supply nears dangerously low levels, the organization announced today. Within this week, the organization anticipates running out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate two units of donated blood in one appointment, also known as double reds. The shortage is due to supply chain issues, and additional donors are needed to fill in the gap, according to the organization.
Holiday travel tips for those flying through the San Diego International Airport
It's beginning to look a lot like…Busy roads and airports? The struggle to find available parking spaces? Lost luggage? Weather delays?. Much of this is expected as the American Automotive Association forecasts nearly 113 million people are planning to travel at least 50 miles or more from December 23 to January 2. While it is estimated that nearly 102 million people will be driving to their destinations, the AAA predicts a 14% increase over last year with nearly 7.2 million people choosing flights.
