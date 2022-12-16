ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team

Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans

This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Knicks Have Reached Out To Raptors About OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby is one of the best two-way wings in the league, and there's no doubt that he has been a valuable player for the Toronto Raptors. He consistently guards the best opposing perimeter player and provides supplementary offense, and he would be a good fit around any superstar. Currently, OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Two Former Stars In Two Blockbuster Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently been one of the hotter teams in the league. They have won their last two games against the Washington Wizards and the Denver Nuggets, and it is clear that they have made a lot of progress as a squad. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been playing at a high level, and it is clear that the team could make the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA

