Related
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"
Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Picked Him Up And Took Him Out For Dinner Before Going To The Gym: "I'm Going To The Club"
Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant weren't as close as AI would have wanted to be, but they still shared many memories together. They will always be linked with each other as they came to the league in the same year. Iverson was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No....
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says His Team With LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Would Sweep Michael Jordan's Team In A 3 On 3 Game
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history and you can make an argument that at his peak, he was the single most dominant one ever. That peak was with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team to a historic three-peat and along with him at the time was another one of the greats in Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Calls Sixers Teammate Their 'Best Player' Over Himself And James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers have endured a complex 2022-23 NBA season, although they appear to be finding their rhythm right now. Following a win over the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Sixers rank 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-12 record. They had to fight hard...
Yardbarker
Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul
Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls Get Roasted After Giving Up 150 Points To The Minnesota Timberwolves: "They Need A Full Rebuild..."
The Chicago Bulls had their worst night of the season by far in a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the Bulls lose the game 126-150. The game helped the Wolves set a new franchise record for points, all without their star centers Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. Anthony...
Yardbarker
Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run
The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman On When Scottie Pippen Didn't Want To Play For Chicago Bulls: "Mike Had A Lot Of Confidence In Me. I'm Not Going To Letting Him Down."
The Chicago Bulls dynasty is undoubtedly one of the best teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. During the 1990s, there was hardly any team that could go toe-to-toe against the Bulls, and it is evident from the fact that the organization won six NBA Championships in the decade.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Finds Out The Reason Why Jayson Tatum Is Ruled Out Against Orlando Magic
Jayson Tatum made the headlines on Saturday after the Boston Celtics listed him unavailable for their duel against the young and inspired Orlando Magic. The forward didn't deal with any injuries in prior days, which is why so many people worried after the team cited 'personal reasons' as the motive for his absence.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Knicks Have Reached Out To Raptors About OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is one of the best two-way wings in the league, and there's no doubt that he has been a valuable player for the Toronto Raptors. He consistently guards the best opposing perimeter player and provides supplementary offense, and he would be a good fit around any superstar. Currently, OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Two Former Stars In Two Blockbuster Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers have recently been one of the hotter teams in the league. They have won their last two games against the Washington Wizards and the Denver Nuggets, and it is clear that they have made a lot of progress as a squad. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been playing at a high level, and it is clear that the team could make the playoffs.
