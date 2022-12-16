Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit to suspend fares ahead of dangerous cold; no operation on Christmas
With a winter storm expected to hit the Bloomington-Normal area Thursday through Saturday, Connect Transit will offer zero-fare boarding on all buses, including Connect Mobility. In a press release, Connect Transit said it hopes that suspending fares Thursday through Saturday will offer comfort and warmth to members of the community.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe
UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
capitolwolf.com
Waste haulers start early on Thursday
The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
Champaign Police investigating bank robbery, asking public for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday. The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated […]
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
WAND TV
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter parking: here’s where you can’t leave your car this weekend
(WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Bloomington. The City of Bloomington will enact a snow...
1470 WMBD
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
bloomingtonil.gov
East Oakland Avenue, Kreitzer Avenue to Florence Avenue Closed Effective Immediately
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning immediately, East Oakland Avenue, from Kreitzer Avenue to Florence Avenue, will be closed due to sewer work. Local access will be maintained during this closure; All other traffic should use alternate routes. This section of East Oakland Avenue will be reopened as soon as work is completed.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
1470 WMBD
Canton man arrested after bar threat, allegedly stole a car in Peoria
CANTON, Ill. – Police in Canton say they have a man in custody who was allegedly threatening people at a local bar, and was allegedly in a car stolen from Peoria. Police say they responded to a bar on Elm Street in Canton around 10:30 Saturday night. A male...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
iheart.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery
(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
wymg.com
Purse snatching is Crime of the Week
A purse snatching is the Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Monday, December 12th around 5 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy on Sangamon Ave. The victim was entering the store when a man wearing white shoes, dark pants, dark jacket and a multi-color stocking cap grabbed the victim’s purse and left the store.
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
