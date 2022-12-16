ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe

UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
capitolwolf.com

Waste haulers start early on Thursday

The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating bank robbery, asking public for help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday. The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

One dead following accident near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
PAXTON, IL
1470 WMBD

One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery

(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
CANTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
PEORIA, IL
wymg.com

Purse snatching is Crime of the Week

A purse snatching is the Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Monday, December 12th around 5 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy on Sangamon Ave. The victim was entering the store when a man wearing white shoes, dark pants, dark jacket and a multi-color stocking cap grabbed the victim’s purse and left the store.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man steals from Walmart then batters worker

SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
SAVOY, IL

