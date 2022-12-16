ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
MSNBC

Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC

Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 6

The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot. Dave Aronberg and Luke Broadwater join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy

NBC News Correspondent, Morgan Chesky, reports on the Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts' temporary hold on Title 42 Covid pandemic area restriction, making it easier for the government to turn away people attempting to enter the country. The Biden administration has until 5 pm Tuesday to respond to the decision. The Morning Joe panel weighs in.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation

It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 report delayed a day as FBI informant warned of violence weeks ahead of Capitol riot

The January 6 committee has delayed the publication of its report. It is now expected to be made public on Thursday.Meanwhile, an FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”It has also emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White...
MSNBC

‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

President Joe Biden spoke about U.S. support for Ukraine during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Biden said, “American people are prepared“ to “stand up to bullies, stand up for freedom.” Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations

Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...

