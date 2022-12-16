Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Historical impact of Jan. 6 criminal referral 'What the House of 1974 should have done'
Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur spoke with Presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the impact of the House Jan. 6 committee's criminal referral for President Trump.Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral
Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur spoke to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about the January 6th committee's final public meeting and criminal referral for President Donald TrumpDec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever
Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"
The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit
The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 6
The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. The committee, gathering publicly Monday, is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot. Dave Aronberg and Luke Broadwater join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities
Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy
NBC News Correspondent, Morgan Chesky, reports on the Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts' temporary hold on Title 42 Covid pandemic area restriction, making it easier for the government to turn away people attempting to enter the country. The Biden administration has until 5 pm Tuesday to respond to the decision. The Morning Joe panel weighs in.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 report delayed a day as FBI informant warned of violence weeks ahead of Capitol riot
The January 6 committee has delayed the publication of its report. It is now expected to be made public on Thursday.Meanwhile, an FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”It has also emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White...
MSNBC
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden
President Joe Biden spoke about U.S. support for Ukraine during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Biden said, “American people are prepared“ to “stand up to bullies, stand up for freedom.” Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring
Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
Comments / 0