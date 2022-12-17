There were no injuries after a woman accidentally struck a vehicle, drove over a curb, and through a fence. On December 19th at approximately 4:30 PM officers were called to the intersection of Derby and Royal Drive. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that Lisa Gormley, a 62-year-old Salina resident allegedly failed to yield. Gormley was traveling southwest when she came to the intersection and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger. Gormley’s vehicle continued southbound over the curb striking a utility trailer and driving through two chain-link fences belonging to Sierra Lind in the 1300 block of Derby.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO