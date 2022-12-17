Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
South Splits with Maize Tuesday Night
The Salina South Cougars were back in action Tuesday night at home against the Maize and Eagles for the last time game before winter break. The lady Cougars would pull out a win as the Cougars would drop its 6th straight game. GIRLS: Salina South 31, Maize 24. The lady...
ksal.com
Wyoming Edges Wichita State, 61-56
WICHITA, Kan. – Wyoming closed the game on a 7-0 run to pull out a 61-56 win over Wichita State Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (9-3) suffered its first home loss of the season despite overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit. DJ McCarty scored a game-high 19...
ksal.com
KSU Salina Students Lead Giving Tree Project,
Students, faculty, staff and administration at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus helped contribute gifts to local families in the campus’s first student-led Giving Tree project. According to the school, students involved with K-State Salina’s Student Governing Association helped create and lead the Giving Tree project, which...
ksal.com
Marcia L. (Manning) Carter
With heavy hearts, but uplifted eyes, we announce the passing of Marcia L. Carter, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was greeted at heaven’s gates by those who passed before her, her mother, Clara Riddle in 2006, son, Cory Nickel in 1969, brother Marshall Manning in 1962 and sister, Lila Walz in 2011.
ksal.com
Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash
A near head-on crash sends a rural Saline County woman to the hospital. Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Tuesday evening around 6:45pm, Jolissa Crook was trapped briefly in her 1995 Honda Civic after a two car crash just west of Burma Road in the 4400 block of W. State Street.
ksal.com
Utility Trailers and Fence Hit, Non-Injury Vehicle Accident.
There were no injuries after a woman accidentally struck a vehicle, drove over a curb, and through a fence. On December 19th at approximately 4:30 PM officers were called to the intersection of Derby and Royal Drive. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that Lisa Gormley, a 62-year-old Salina resident allegedly failed to yield. Gormley was traveling southwest when she came to the intersection and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger. Gormley’s vehicle continued southbound over the curb striking a utility trailer and driving through two chain-link fences belonging to Sierra Lind in the 1300 block of Derby.
ksal.com
Man Threatens Mother with Hammer
A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Joseph Johnson allegedly threaten his mother and a neighbor with a hammer in the 600 block of Charles Street. Police say the incident...
ksal.com
Fekas to Again Provide Free Christmas Meal
For the 40th year in a row Bill Fekas is planning to prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner, and the Salina chef is still in need of a little support. Fekas is planning to prepare and serve a free dinner to as many as 4,500 people. This will be the 40th year for the Fekas Family Christmas Dinner.
ksal.com
Arrest Made in Indecent Liberties Case
A 14-year-old girl’s conversation with a trusted adult leads to the arrest of a man and two women in northeast Saline County. Investigator Kody Trower with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Shawn D. McHone, 40-year-old Falon N. McHone and 26-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt were taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities learned about alleged abuse happening inside the home with four children under the age of seventeen.
Comments / 0