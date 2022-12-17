ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway

Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target

1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations

During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Community invited to line the streets for funeral of Senior Gwinnett Correctional Officer Riner

Funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Lawrenceville, Ga., December 19, 2022) – The funeral for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at North Metro Church located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. Riner was murdered on Dec. 13, 2022. A suspect has been arrested in the case.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lead Georgia's men's basketball team to a 72-65 victory over visiting Chattanooga on Wednesday in Athens, Ga. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Chattanooga Men's Basketball.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Keep pets warm and safe in upcoming freezing weather

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – The National Weather Channel is predicting some cold weather in the next week in the local area. Walton County can expect temperatures to dip down to well below freezing with wind chills below zero with a Special Weather Statement and Wind Chill Watch in effect from now until after Christmas.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy