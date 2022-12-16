ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

iheart.com

Neighbors on the lookout for Crafty Porch Pirate

ENCINITAS - A porch pirate in the North County is making some bold moves and residents are hoping he'll soon get caught. Over the past week, homes in Encinitas have been hit by a crafty porch pirate dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, grabbing packages minutes after they are delivered.
ENCINITAS, CA
iheart.com

Man Shot Dead by Police Outside Chula Vista Walmart

An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting outside a Chula Vista Walmart that left a man dead Sunday evening. According to a San Diego Police Department statement, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Chula Vista Police responded to multiple calls in the 1100 block of Broadway claiming that a woman was screaming for help as a man was hitting her in the parking lot outside of a Walmart store.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

