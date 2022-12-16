Read full article on original website
Bank Robbery Thwarted When Tellers Refuse to Give Suspect Any Money
A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money. San Diego Police officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to reports of an attempted robbery at 5664 Mission Center Road, said Officer Robert Heims. Heims said the man left...
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
iheart.com
Neighbors on the lookout for Crafty Porch Pirate
ENCINITAS - A porch pirate in the North County is making some bold moves and residents are hoping he'll soon get caught. Over the past week, homes in Encinitas have been hit by a crafty porch pirate dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, grabbing packages minutes after they are delivered.
Man Shot Dead by Police Outside Chula Vista Walmart
An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting outside a Chula Vista Walmart that left a man dead Sunday evening. According to a San Diego Police Department statement, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Chula Vista Police responded to multiple calls in the 1100 block of Broadway claiming that a woman was screaming for help as a man was hitting her in the parking lot outside of a Walmart store.
Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash at crosswalk
A 73-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday while crossing a crosswalk in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
CHP: Lemon Grove woman killed in 2-car crash; 2nd driver injured
An investigation continued Monday into the cause of a two-vehicle crash on the 8 Freeway in El Cajon that killed a 32-year-old woman from Lemon Grove.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove restaurant; one injured
One person was injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SWAT standoff ends with suspect not found
A SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley ended with the man deputies were looking for still at large, authorities said.
Domestic Violence Suspect in Spring Valley SWAT Standoff Escapes
A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown and some residences were evacuated while a sheriff’s SWAT team tried to remove an armed domestic violence suspect from a home, but he was not found, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Spring Place just before 4...
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Motorcyclist dead after van pulls out of driveway: CHP
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.
Twenty citations issued at Escondido DUI checkpoint
A total of 425 motorists were contacted and 14 citations were issued to unlicensed drivers, police said.
