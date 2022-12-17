Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy Basketball for the week of Dec. 12
The Morgan Academy Senators and Lady Senators varsity and junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Monday, Dec. 12 at home in a Class AAA AISA region contest against Clarke Prep. Coached by Lebo Jones, standings for Morgan Academy basketball teams, following action against Clarke Prep, are junior varsity...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Montgomery 18-year-old missing for more than 1 week
Authorities are searching for a Montgomery teen who has been missing for more than a week. Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored short and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
selmasun.com
Marion City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m.
The Marion City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Seating is limited but meetings can be viewed online via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364. Click here to see the link. Marion City Hall is located at 123 E....
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
selmasun.com
Montgomery police investigate stabbing of woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries
Montgomery police are investigating the case of a woman who was stabbed but left with non-life threatening injuries on Eastdale Circle. According to Alabama News Network the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road. The victim said that she had been...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Two suspects from Montgomery arrested under charges associated with narcotics and identity theft
The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree. On Wednesday, police arrested the two suspects from Montgomery, Quintella Quinshay Wigfall, 26, and Kerry Oshay Hawthorne, 24. Police said the arrest stems from a traffic stop conducted by Auburn police...
selmasun.com
CrimeStoppers offering $1,000 reward for information on murder of 19-year-old in Montgomery
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a homicide that took place in Montgomery in July. On July 12, police responded to a call of a person shot at Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
alreporter.com
Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
selmasun.com
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
