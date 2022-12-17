ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured South Alabama safety Marvin Martin gets No. 5 jersey for New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama saved the honorary No. 5 jersey for Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl for a special recipient. Injured safety Marvin Martin wore the jersey over jeans and a hooded sweatshirt on the sideline during the Jaguars’ game vs. Western Kentucky at Caesars Superdome. Martin suffered a career-threatening spinal injury during an October practice and has been rehabbing in his home state of Mississippi.
AL.com

Auburn swings 4-star Keldric Faulk from FSU, keeps Highland Home DL in-state

When Auburn signee Bradyn Joiner was asked who he was recruiting at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, his answer was quick: Keldric Faulk. Less than two weeks ago, Faulk’s collegiate future was “up in the air.” The Highland Home senior had been committed to Florida State since July 5, but a push from his home-state Auburn Tigers complicated things.
AL.com

Former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene returns to Ole Miss

Former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene is back in the SEC West -- and in a familiar spot, too. Greene, who resigned at Auburn in August, rejoined the athletics department at Ole Miss as a senior deputy athletics director of external relations and business development, the school announced Wednesday morning. Greene previously worked in the Rebels’ athletics department from 2009-12, when he worked alongside current Ole Miss AD Keith Carter in the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation as an assistant athletics director for development.
AL.com

Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin signs with South Alabama

South Alabama added Pleasant Grove offensive lineman Adrian Griffin to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. Griffin (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) saw action on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2022. Griffin is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports, and is expected to focus on offense at the college level.
AL.com

Hoover’s Jordan Norman signs with South Alabama

South Alabama added a talented in-state edge rusher on Wednesday, as Hoover’s Jordan Norman signed with the Jaguars. Norman (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) totaled 68 tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for the Bucs, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Cadillac inspired Auburn with powerful message

Cadillac Williams said something to me after the Iron Bowl that’s worth repeating this holiday season. “Anything that comes from love is going to prosper,” he said. That seems like a message worth remembering this time of year, and every year after this one. Williams was Auburn’s interim football coach for four weeks in November, and during that time his authentic style of leadership inspired Auburn’s struggling team to finish the season with a strong effort. It was so much more than that, though. For everything Williams represented as Auburn’s head coach, and his ability to turn a difficult time for Auburn into a boon for the university, Williams is an easy choice for Alabama’s 2022 sportsperson of the year.
AL.com

South Alabama buried by Western Kentucky air barrage in New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama’s worst performance of the 2022 season came in its final game. Western Kentucky buried the Jaguars from the opening kickoff Wednesday night, winning 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, the most ever by a South Alabama opponent, and most of it in the first half.
AL.com

Auburn picks up commitment from veteran SEC defensive line transfer

Auburn continued its foray into the transfer market with the addition of a veteran SEC defensive lineman. Former Vanderbilt lineman Elijah McAllister committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of the early signing period, he announced on social media. McAllister is the second transfer portal addition for first-year coach Hugh Freeze and his staff, joining former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who committed over the weekend.
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead

Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
AL.com

Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado

The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
AL.com

Auburn gets commitment from JUCO All-America defensive lineman

Auburn continued to pick up steam on the recruiting trail heading into the start of the early signing period. The latest positive shift for the Tigers? A commitment from junior college All-America defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder out of Iowa Western Community College announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, just ahead of the start of the early signing period on Wednesday.
AL.com

