Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
Related
A divine plan: Fairhope dual-threat QB Caden Creel finds perfect fit at Jacksonville State
Caden Creel’s commitment to Jacksonville State University was almost … divine. “It’s like God wanted me to go there,” the Fairhope quarterback said. Creel signed with JSU on Wednesday, though he won’t report to campus until next summer. He is currently playing basketball with the Pirates.
Injured South Alabama safety Marvin Martin gets No. 5 jersey for New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama saved the honorary No. 5 jersey for Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl for a special recipient. Injured safety Marvin Martin wore the jersey over jeans and a hooded sweatshirt on the sideline during the Jaguars’ game vs. Western Kentucky at Caesars Superdome. Martin suffered a career-threatening spinal injury during an October practice and has been rehabbing in his home state of Mississippi.
Two Vigor athletes sign, but 3-star lineman Michael Towner puts off his decision
Vigor High School 3-star defensive lineman Michael Towner – the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A Lineman of the Year – was scheduled to sign a football scholarship on Wednesday during ceremonies held at the school library, but he decided to wait until a later date, according to Wolves’ head coach Markus Cook.
Auburn swings 4-star Keldric Faulk from FSU, keeps Highland Home DL in-state
When Auburn signee Bradyn Joiner was asked who he was recruiting at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, his answer was quick: Keldric Faulk. Less than two weeks ago, Faulk’s collegiate future was “up in the air.” The Highland Home senior had been committed to Florida State since July 5, but a push from his home-state Auburn Tigers complicated things.
Former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene returns to Ole Miss
Former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene is back in the SEC West -- and in a familiar spot, too. Greene, who resigned at Auburn in August, rejoined the athletics department at Ole Miss as a senior deputy athletics director of external relations and business development, the school announced Wednesday morning. Greene previously worked in the Rebels’ athletics department from 2009-12, when he worked alongside current Ole Miss AD Keith Carter in the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation as an assistant athletics director for development.
Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin signs with South Alabama
South Alabama added Pleasant Grove offensive lineman Adrian Griffin to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. Griffin (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) saw action on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2022. Griffin is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports, and is expected to focus on offense at the college level.
Hoover’s Jordan Norman signs with South Alabama
South Alabama added a talented in-state edge rusher on Wednesday, as Hoover’s Jordan Norman signed with the Jaguars. Norman (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) totaled 68 tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for the Bucs, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Every signee from Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football recruiting class
It was a multi-pronged effort with three head coaches, but the early work is done on Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class. Hugh Freeze made his mark, adding 18 players so far with a handful of high-profile flips. Overall, it went better than most expected. Per the 247Sports Composite team rankings,...
South Alabama basketball rallies past Jax State in final pre-conference game
South Alabama made nine straight free throws in the second half and got a big defensive stop late in a 71-66 victory over Jacksonville State at the Mitchell Center on Wednesday. The Jaguars rallied from four down in the final minutes to finish off non-conference play at 6-6 after three...
Carver-Montgomery 5-star defensive duo James Smith, Qua Russaw commit to Alabama
Alabama’s top-ranked signing class got even bigger in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon. The Carver-Montgomery defensive duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw – the top two previously uncommitted players in the state -- committed and signed with the Crimson Tide over rival Auburn and many other schools.
Joseph Goodman: Cadillac inspired Auburn with powerful message
Cadillac Williams said something to me after the Iron Bowl that’s worth repeating this holiday season. “Anything that comes from love is going to prosper,” he said. That seems like a message worth remembering this time of year, and every year after this one. Williams was Auburn’s interim football coach for four weeks in November, and during that time his authentic style of leadership inspired Auburn’s struggling team to finish the season with a strong effort. It was so much more than that, though. For everything Williams represented as Auburn’s head coach, and his ability to turn a difficult time for Auburn into a boon for the university, Williams is an easy choice for Alabama’s 2022 sportsperson of the year.
South Alabama buried by Western Kentucky air barrage in New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama’s worst performance of the 2022 season came in its final game. Western Kentucky buried the Jaguars from the opening kickoff Wednesday night, winning 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, the most ever by a South Alabama opponent, and most of it in the first half.
Nick Saban names ‘one of the most difficult positions to find’ in recruiting
Turnover is set to hit Alabama’s secondary this offseason. Two senior three-year starters are departing at safety in Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams, and junior slot man Brian Branch is a strong bet to enter the NFL draft as a projected first-round pick. It did not seem to be...
South Alabama-Western Kentucky (12/21) live stream: How to watch New Orleans Bowl online, TV, time
South Alabama (10-2) faces Western Kentucky (8-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the New Orleans Bowl. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars are trying to win a bowl game for the first time in program history. South Alabama has been to bowl games only twice previously, losing in 2014 and 2016.
Auburn picks up commitment from veteran SEC defensive line transfer
Auburn continued its foray into the transfer market with the addition of a veteran SEC defensive lineman. Former Vanderbilt lineman Elijah McAllister committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of the early signing period, he announced on social media. McAllister is the second transfer portal addition for first-year coach Hugh Freeze and his staff, joining former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who committed over the weekend.
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
Auburn basketball pulls away for 23-point win at Washington, splits West Coast road trip
Bruce Pearl dropped his head into his hands as he watched from Auburn’s bench early in the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena. The opening stretch of No. 23 Auburn’s game at Washington was tough to watch; both teams were struggling to get any semblance of offense going, and play was generally sloppy.
Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead
Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado
The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
Auburn gets commitment from JUCO All-America defensive lineman
Auburn continued to pick up steam on the recruiting trail heading into the start of the early signing period. The latest positive shift for the Tigers? A commitment from junior college All-America defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder out of Iowa Western Community College announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, just ahead of the start of the early signing period on Wednesday.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0