WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send most of the country into below freezing, if not below zero territory in the next two days. However a warm-up is in the extended forecast. Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily as they review the most up-to-date data on […]
An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, impacting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
