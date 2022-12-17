Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Illinois Farm Bureau stresses importance of engagement with new legislators
Illinois Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to engage with state legislators as 38 new members enter the General Assembly in 2023. Mark Gebhards, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Commodities, tells Brownfield building and maintaining relationships will be key. “75% of the General Assembly resides in the five-county area around...
adastraradio.com
Ag at the center of carbon and climate change
The president of a state farm bureau organization says agriculture is uniquely positioned to be at the center of carbon and climate change discussions. Mark McHargue with Nebraska Farm Bureau says companies want to invest in carbon-friendly products like biofuels, exports and production agriculture. “We don’t have to actually believe that’s going to change the world. The fact is there is a value there is a lot of people and companies are placing on that.
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin farmer pushes for change in state’s raw milk law
A southwestern Wisconsin dairy farmer says it’s time to allow the sale of raw milk in his state. Travis Klinkner milks cows near Romance, in western Vernon County. He tells Brownfield post-pandemic, more consumers want farm direct marketing, and he lobbied Wisconsin Farm Bureau delegates to support the change. “Our policy I think gives our government relations team a good step forward to help our legislators establish some good laws for the sale of raw milk in Wisconsin.
adastraradio.com
Menke named Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture
Grant Menke has been picked as the next Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says Menke has previous experience working for the Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, and USDA Rural Development. Menke succeeds Julie Kenney who is leaving the department after nearly five years in the position.
adastraradio.com
New climate-smart pilot program for Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
The USDA’s second pool of climate-smart ag funding will help jumpstart a pilot program for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. Heather Dawn Thompson, USDA Tribal Relations Director, says the Center for Excellence in Regenerative Native Agriculture (CERNA) project will educate Native American participants on the benefits of climate-smart commodities.
adastraradio.com
Farmland prices continue to rise
A farm real estate appraiser says buyers and sellers have been benefiting from historically high farmland prices. Jim Rothermich is the vice president of Iowa Appraisal. “There’s more opportunities to buy land, and the high prices are jarring some of that land loose that has been held in tight hands for 50-to-100 years,” he said. “There were several farms sold this summer and fall that were held over 100 years in families.”
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for ‘green tariffs’
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Senate Republican leaders want to eliminate state income tax by end of decade
Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take a comprehensive look at its tax system – with an eye towards eliminating the income tax by the end of the decade. Caucus leaders are proposing creation of a high-level commission on taxation. Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Travis...
State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map
Federal agencies have mapped out how well the entire country can access the internet, and plan to use the map in a funding formula — but they need help fine-tuning it before a January deadline. The Indiana Broadband Office is calling on everyday Hoosiers to submit challenges to the map to get the state the […] The post State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
Secretary of State Elect Diego Morales announces new head of Securities Division
Secretary of State-Elect Diego Morales announced Marie Castetter as the new securities commissioner, Monday. She is the first woman in nearly six decades to serve in the role.
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
adastraradio.com
Kelly Launches Legislative Campaign for Three-year, $500 Million State Tax Reduction Plan
ROELAND PARK — Gov. Laura Kelly initiated a campaign Monday to convince the Republican-led Legislature the revenue surplus was sufficient to end the state sales tax on groceries by April 1, create a three-day sales tax holiday on school supplies and increase the state income tax exemption on Social Security benefits.
Early poll of Hoosier voters: Daniels would sweep 2024 GOP Senate primary
A survey released Sunday of 1,000 Indiana voters says 32% of them would vote for outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels on the GOP ballot should he run for an empty U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election. Bellwether Research & Consulting released the survey results that looked at an open...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount confirms Hall as winner over Githens in state house District 62
Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Indiana’s recount commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall as the winner of the election for District 62 state house over Democrat Penny Githens. The final recounted tally, with a plurality of 74 for Hall, was:. Penny Githens (D): 12,963. Dave Hall (R): 13,037. The original...
Experts fear holiday gatherings could make ‘tripledemic’ worse, recommend mitigation strategies
INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January. “This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief. Newly released data […]
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
Indiana Daily Student
Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election
A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
adastraradio.com
Kansas State Research: Growing Frequency of Dry, Hot and Windy Conditions Damage Wheat Yields
TOPEKA, Kan. — The compounding influence of adverse dry, hot and windy climate patterns slashed wheat yield 4% in Kansas and five other Great Plains states over the past 40 years, Kansas State University researchers reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Xiaomao Lin, professor of agricultural climatology, said...
