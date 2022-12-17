Read full article on original website
A divine plan: Fairhope dual-threat QB Caden Creel finds perfect fit at Jacksonville State
Caden Creel’s commitment to Jacksonville State University was almost … divine. “It’s like God wanted me to go there,” the Fairhope quarterback said. Creel signed with JSU on Wednesday, though he won’t report to campus until next summer. He is currently playing basketball with the Pirates.
South Alabama basketball rallies past Jax State in final pre-conference game
South Alabama made nine straight free throws in the second half and got a big defensive stop late in a 71-66 victory over Jacksonville State at the Mitchell Center on Wednesday. The Jaguars rallied from four down in the final minutes to finish off non-conference play at 6-6 after three...
Two Vigor athletes sign, but 3-star lineman Michael Towner puts off his decision
Vigor High School 3-star defensive lineman Michael Towner – the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A Lineman of the Year – was scheduled to sign a football scholarship on Wednesday during ceremonies held at the school library, but he decided to wait until a later date, according to Wolves’ head coach Markus Cook.
South Alabama buried by Western Kentucky air barrage in New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama’s worst performance of the 2022 season came in its final game. Western Kentucky buried the Jaguars from the opening kickoff Wednesday night, winning 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, the most ever by a South Alabama opponent, and most of it in the first half.
Hoover’s Jordan Norman signs with South Alabama
South Alabama added a talented in-state edge rusher on Wednesday, as Hoover’s Jordan Norman signed with the Jaguars. Norman (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) totaled 68 tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for the Bucs, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Class 7A No. 6 Sparkman gets defensive, holds off McGill-Toolen in Daphne tournament
Jamie Coggins knows it’s been a bit of a grind for his Sparkman basketball team. Points are tough to come by, so his No. 6-ranked Class 7A Senators are buckling down on defense. The result Tuesday was a hard-fought 43-36 win over Class 6A’s fifth-ranked McGill-Toolen to advance to...
Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin signs with South Alabama
South Alabama added Pleasant Grove offensive lineman Adrian Griffin to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. Griffin (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) saw action on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2022. Griffin is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports, and is expected to focus on offense at the college level.
South Alabama-Western Kentucky (12/21) live stream: How to watch New Orleans Bowl online, TV, time
South Alabama (10-2) faces Western Kentucky (8-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the New Orleans Bowl. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars are trying to win a bowl game for the first time in program history. South Alabama has been to bowl games only twice previously, losing in 2014 and 2016.
WALA-TV FOX10
High school all-star game long on ambition takes Mobile leaders by surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For an as ambitious as putting on a multi-state high school football all-star game in just five weeks, organizers of the High School Senior Showcase have flown far under the radar. One of the event’s organizers appeared Tuesday before the Mobile Council asking for financial support...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Magnolia Springs adopts franchise agreement with Baldwin County Sewer
Sewer service is coming to Magnolia Springs. On Tuesday, the Magnolia Springs Town Council adopted two ordinances that will allow Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) to operate in the town: one outlining sanitary sewer specifications and a franchise agreement with BCSS. Both passed unanimously. As the Lede reported earlier this...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
Magnolia Springs divided over accepting sewer service
It seems as though no community in Baldwin County is exempt from debates about growth, infrastructure and the environment. Whether or not to enter into an agreement with Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) has divided the small town of Magnolia Springs, which sits on the Magnolia River. Some residents along the river want sewer service to replace their septic systems, which they say aren’t suited for their needs. Others argue that installing sewer lines so close to the river runs the risk of contaminating it.
Christmas Eve store hours for stores in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours: STORE HOURS LOCATIONS Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern Shore Centre Academy […]
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
Alabama woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi slot machine
An Alabama woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who did not want to be identified, was playing the Wheel of Fortune, $1 progressive slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. She inserted a...
Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide
Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed. Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine
A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
