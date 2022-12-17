ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Alabama buried by Western Kentucky air barrage in New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama’s worst performance of the 2022 season came in its final game. Western Kentucky buried the Jaguars from the opening kickoff Wednesday night, winning 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, the most ever by a South Alabama opponent, and most of it in the first half.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
AL.com

Hoover’s Jordan Norman signs with South Alabama

South Alabama added a talented in-state edge rusher on Wednesday, as Hoover’s Jordan Norman signed with the Jaguars. Norman (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) totaled 68 tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for the Bucs, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin signs with South Alabama

South Alabama added Pleasant Grove offensive lineman Adrian Griffin to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. Griffin (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) saw action on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2022. Griffin is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports, and is expected to focus on offense at the college level.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

High school all-star game long on ambition takes Mobile leaders by surprise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For an as ambitious as putting on a multi-state high school football all-star game in just five weeks, organizers of the High School Senior Showcase have flown far under the radar. One of the event’s organizers appeared Tuesday before the Mobile Council asking for financial support...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Magnolia Springs divided over accepting sewer service

It seems as though no community in Baldwin County is exempt from debates about growth, infrastructure and the environment. Whether or not to enter into an agreement with Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) has divided the small town of Magnolia Springs, which sits on the Magnolia River. Some residents along the river want sewer service to replace their septic systems, which they say aren’t suited for their needs. Others argue that installing sewer lines so close to the river runs the risk of contaminating it.
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WKRG News 5

Christmas Eve store hours for stores in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours: STORE HOURS LOCATIONS Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern Shore Centre Academy […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide

Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine

A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
ALABAMA STATE
