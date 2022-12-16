ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsburg, VT

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Benson

BENSON — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Stage Road at around 8:15 p.m. Police allege that Jay McHugh, of Benson, had physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was taken into custody without...
BENSON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man wanted in Ludlow after several vehicle break-ins reported

LUDLOW — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Ludlow. Police say the man was involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in the area. This week police released surveillance footage of one of the thefts. The video can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/ludlowpoliceVT/videos/1361887431017006/. Anyone with any...
LUDLOW, VT
WRGB

Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work

CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
CAMBRIDGE, NY
WNYT

Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire

Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
franklincountynow.com

Driver Hits Shelburne Falls Coffee And Parked Cars

— Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a driver heading south on Federal Street in Greenfield crossed the center line and collided with three parked cars. According to Greenfield Police Sergeant David Rice the vehicle then went into reverse for about 75 feet crossing the center line again and hitting the corner of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters.
GREENFIELD, MA

