LUDLOW — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Ludlow. Police say the man was involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in the area. This week police released surveillance footage of one of the thefts. The video can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/ludlowpoliceVT/videos/1361887431017006/. Anyone with any...

LUDLOW, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO