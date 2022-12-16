Read full article on original website
Man arrested for assault in Benson
BENSON — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Stage Road at around 8:15 p.m. Police allege that Jay McHugh, of Benson, had physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was taken into custody without...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Cambridge man arrested for alleged grand-larceny
A Cambridge man was arrested on December 12. Craig Reynolds, 30, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge.
Man wanted in Ludlow after several vehicle break-ins reported
LUDLOW — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Ludlow. Police say the man was involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in the area. This week police released surveillance footage of one of the thefts. The video can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/ludlowpoliceVT/videos/1361887431017006/. Anyone with any...
PD: Vermonter threatens workers, robs Walgreens
A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees.
Springfield Driver Charged With Killing 'Courageous' Chicopee Man: DA's Office
A Springfield man was formally charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident that happened in Chicopee earlier this year, authorities said. Nazier Grandison, age 22, was charged with manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide stemming from the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.
Vermonter jailed for allegedly beating family member
A Benson, Vermont man is doing time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly assaulted someone in his family.
Vermonter sentenced for illegal firearm possession
A man from Bennington, Vermont was sentenced to over two years in jail today for allegedly illegally possessing a stolen firearm. Gavin Wilcox, 30, was arrested back in March.
Police identify fatal Wynantskill house fire victim
The North Greenbush Police Department has released the name of the woman who perished in a Wynantskill housefire, that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Berkshire County Sheriff warning of local phone scammer
The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office are notifying locals of a scammer in the area, who is allegedly pretending to be a member of the sheriff's office themselves.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work
CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire
Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Troy woman arraigned in fatal animal cruelty case
A Troy woman was arraigned on a 5-count indictment that alleges she intentionally killed a German Shepherd in August.
Two arrested during robbery investigation in Troy
State police arrested Rebekah L. Arney, 29 and Shadoe T. Warren, 32 on December 6. The pair were allegedly involved in a robbery.
Albany man sentenced after unemployment fraud
The US Attorney's office announces the sentencing of Irvis Jorge, 44 to 364 days in jail. Jorge was allegedly involved in fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits while a state prisoner.
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Driver Hits Shelburne Falls Coffee And Parked Cars
— Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a driver heading south on Federal Street in Greenfield crossed the center line and collided with three parked cars. According to Greenfield Police Sergeant David Rice the vehicle then went into reverse for about 75 feet crossing the center line again and hitting the corner of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters.
6,500 bags of Fentanyl seized following traffic stop in Albany, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an Albany man, who is now facing weapons and drug charges. Investigators say 52-year-old David M Nelson was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies then recovered over 6,500 bags of...
