Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Mowrystown Whiteoak pockets narrow victory over Bethel-Tate
Mowrystown Whiteoak poked just enough holes in Bethel-Tate's defense to garner a taut, 42-37 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Fayetteville and Bethel-Tate took on Felicity-Franklin Local on December 8 at Bethel-Tate High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lisa L. Clay
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus. Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. To plant a tree in memory of Lisa...
Comments / 0