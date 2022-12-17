Read full article on original website
Football: The All-Delco Team
WR – T.J. Cadden, Sr., Episcopal Academy. DL – Mylachi Williams, Jr., Bonner & Prendergast. Quarterback: Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), John Welde (Cardinal O’Hara), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Gavin Wright (Haverford School), Julian Bulovas (Interboro), Dave Bertoline (Marple Newtown), Sean O’Donnell (Penncrest), Ryan Carroll (Ridley), Jake Rama (Springfield).
Gross, Feeney headline DLN Boys’ Golf All Area honorees
NICK GROSS, Downingtown West – One of the top amateurs in all of golf, Gross was the Daily Local News Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. He missed a chunk of the high school season while playing in international events, including a thrilling quarterfinal run at the U.S. Amateur. Gross’ average of 31 per round to lead the area, finished second in the Ches-Mont and third in the state. He led the Whippets to the district crown and has committed to play collegiately at Alabama.
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
All-Delco Football Player of Year: Interboro’s Abu Kamara worked to make county history
PROSPECT PARK — Sometime soon a college football program will sign the steal of a lifetime. His name is Abu Kamara, he owns a 4.4 GPA at Interboro High, and he is coming off one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of Delaware County football. The first...
Sharpe helps Plymouth Whitemarsh rally in 4th, top Upper Dublin in defensive battle
WHITEMARSH >> Abby Sharpe had just three points as the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball headed to the fourth quarter of a defensive battle with rival Upper Dublin trailing by the same amount. Her low output through 24 minutes, however, did little to deter the senior from continuing her efforts to...
Chesco swimmers make waves at Taper Meet #3
West Chester >> Many Chester County high school swimmers were aiming to post PIAA District 1 consideration times at the Taper Meet Tuesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The well-attended event included some top swimmers, such as Downingtown East senior Alexa Fulton, the Daily Local News Girls Swimmer of the Year last winter.
All-Delco Football: Tommy Wright to Ethan Mahan is a memorable connection for Haverford
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco offense includes:. Tommy Wright, Haverford: The senior quarterback had an incredible three-year run with the Fords. Wright was a team captain who earned All-Central League first team honors. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. The 6-3, 205-pound dual threat also rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs. Wright passed for 4,225 yards and 45 TDs and ran for 943 yards and 12 scores in roughly 2 ½ seasons as the Fords’ QB1. He is the 16th quarterback from Delaware County to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a career.
West Chester East girls give D-East a close battle as Cougar boys, girls win swim meet
West Chester >> West Chester East, swimming its first meet of the 2022-23 season Wednesday evening, gave the undefeated Downingtown East girls squad (3-0) a close battle before falling by a score of 99-87. In the boys meet, the Vikings lost to the Cougars (3-0) by a score of 113-72.
Hatboro-Horsham girls, Souderton boys earn impressive wins
HORSHAM >> After getting a taste of the substantial winter training that lie ahead – tough swims along with weight training, it was uncertain how fast Hatboro-Horsham would go on Tuesday afternoon when rival Souderton came to visit. The Hatters set pool records. “We went pretty hard yesterday and...
Devon Prep’s Ciocca named DLN Boys’ Golf Player of the Year
BERWYN >> When it comes to competitive golf, it’s not a bad thing for your game to be described as boring. It may sound a bit counterintuitive, but certainly not in Nick Ciocca’s case. A junior at Devon Prep, on the golf course Ciocca is even-keeled and super...
Cougars’ Gonzalez and Pace headline the DLN All Area Girls’ Golf Team
SILVANA GONZALEZ, Downingtown East – A senior co-captain, Gonzalez was the Ches-Mont runner-up and placed eighth in districts and 15th at states. Her nine hole (39) and 18-hole (76) averages were outstanding, and she has committed to play college golf at East Tennessee St. “Silvana fell in love with the game and dedicated herself to improving following her freshman year,” said her coach Matt Grinwis.
All-Delco Boys Soccer: Joe Pariano’s offense, leadership led Haverford School’s worst-to-first turn
HAVERFORD — Joe Pariano doesn’t mince words. “Awful” is his adjective of choice. Haverford School struggled through a two-win season in 2021. Beyond wins and losses was the plummeting team morale, Pariano said, with some veterans quitting and a general discontent that a talented Class of 2023 wasn’t anywhere near living up to its potential.
Unionville’s Dunigan is the DLN Girls’ Golf Player of the Year
KENNETT SQUARE >> If there was ever a candidate to become a young golf prodigy, Mary Grace Dunigan sure fits the bill. The daughter of respected PGA Teaching Professional John Dunigan, she certainly had the pedigree. But Mary Grace actually didn’t take to the game as an adolescent. She had lots of interests growing up in Kennett Square, like softball and music – she played the alto saxophone.
Unionville starts fast and defeats West Chester Rustin
EAST MARLBOROUGH<< The Unionville boys basketball team started Tuesday nights Ches-Mont American Division game with West Chester Rustin by hitting their first seven shots from the field. The Longhorns went on to shoot 10 for 12 in the opening period to open up a 11 points lead at the end of one period. This was all the momentum the Longhorns would need as they went wire-to-wire to defeat Rustin, 60-48, in Ches-Mont American Division play.
