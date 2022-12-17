Read full article on original website
Police respond to a possible shooting in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police responded to a possible shooting near the intersection of Edison Street and North Orchard Avenue in Dayton. A dispatch sergeant said that the call was received about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday after a report of two males that had been fighting before shots were fired. It's...
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
'Run with Lily' held in honor of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fairborn community honored the life of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner on Wednesday, who was killed in a car accident on December 16. A "Run with Lily" was held at Community Park to honor Lily’s dedication to the Fairborn High School cross-country team. "At first,...
One in 'very serious condition' after house fire on Chesapeake Ave in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One individual has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a house fire on 4529 Chesapeake Ave in Dayton. The victim is in very serious condition, according to District Chief Andrew Wiley. Crews were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a structure...
$1M land sale to prompt new Dayton-area restaurant, car wash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A $1 million sale of 1.6 acres in the Dayton region closed Dec. 15. The sale will result in a new business. The land, near the intersection of Dayton Yellow Springs and Trebein roads in Fairborn, will be the site of an Ultimate Shine car wash.
New multi-family community coming to Dayton region
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A 168-unit, multi-family community is expected to open next summer. The project will provide more residential options for the Miami Valley. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80 two-bedroom and 88 three-bedroom units in 12 buildings. Cincinnati-based PLK Communities is the developer...
Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
Advocates remember those who died during homelessness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Homeless advocates gathered Wednesday to remember those who experienced homeless and died this year. The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board held the vigil at noon at Courthouse Square. It is also National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. “Over the last year, 3,397 households experienced homelessness...
Vigil to be held Dec. 21 on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board will hold a vigil Wednesday to remember those who experienced homelessness and died this year. The vigil is at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street in Dayton. December 21 is considered the longest night of the year...
Clark County officials urge residents to prepare for extremely cold conditions
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Emergency Management Agency wants to encourage residents to be prepared for the freezing weather as wind chill values are predicted to drop to minus 20 or lower later this week. Dangerously low temperatures are anticipated to hit Clark County and the rest...
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at grocery store in Sidney
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
Pizza spot relocating as Dayton chain looks to refresh image
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A pizza shop north of Dayton is relocating. This comes as the iconic chain refreshes its brand. Kettering-based Cassano’s Pizza King will move its 5118 Brandt Pike location to 6315 Brandt Pike in March or April. The location was once a Rapid...
Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
December Student Athlete Award: Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School.
One person dies in crash on I-75 at US-40
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - I-75 South at US-40 was closed Wednesday morning due to an accident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident was a 2 vehicle crash involving a semi. One person was confirmed dead at the scene,. The highway was shut down at Exit 63 at National...
