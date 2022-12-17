ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police respond to a possible shooting in West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police responded to a possible shooting near the intersection of Edison Street and North Orchard Avenue in Dayton. A dispatch sergeant said that the call was received about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday after a report of two males that had been fighting before shots were fired. It's...
DAYTON, OH
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
DAYTON, OH
'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
LEWISBURG, OH
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
DAYTON, OH
'Run with Lily' held in honor of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fairborn community honored the life of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner on Wednesday, who was killed in a car accident on December 16. A "Run with Lily" was held at Community Park to honor Lily’s dedication to the Fairborn High School cross-country team. "At first,...
FAIRBORN, OH
$1M land sale to prompt new Dayton-area restaurant, car wash

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A $1 million sale of 1.6 acres in the Dayton region closed Dec. 15. The sale will result in a new business. The land, near the intersection of Dayton Yellow Springs and Trebein roads in Fairborn, will be the site of an Ultimate Shine car wash.
FAIRBORN, OH
New multi-family community coming to Dayton region

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A 168-unit, multi-family community is expected to open next summer. The project will provide more residential options for the Miami Valley. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80 two-bedroom and 88 three-bedroom units in 12 buildings. Cincinnati-based PLK Communities is the developer...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
DAYTON, OH
Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Advocates remember those who died during homelessness

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Homeless advocates gathered Wednesday to remember those who experienced homeless and died this year. The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board held the vigil at noon at Courthouse Square. It is also National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. “Over the last year, 3,397 households experienced homelessness...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Vigil to be held Dec. 21 on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board will hold a vigil Wednesday to remember those who experienced homelessness and died this year. The vigil is at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street in Dayton. December 21 is considered the longest night of the year...
DAYTON, OH
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at grocery store in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
SIDNEY, OH
Pizza spot relocating as Dayton chain looks to refresh image

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A pizza shop north of Dayton is relocating. This comes as the iconic chain refreshes its brand. Kettering-based Cassano’s Pizza King will move its 5118 Brandt Pike location to 6315 Brandt Pike in March or April. The location was once a Rapid...
DAYTON, OH
Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
December Student Athlete Award: Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School

Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School.
DAYTON, OH
One person dies in crash on I-75 at US-40

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - I-75 South at US-40 was closed Wednesday morning due to an accident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident was a 2 vehicle crash involving a semi. One person was confirmed dead at the scene,. The highway was shut down at Exit 63 at National...
VANDALIA, OH

