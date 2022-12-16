ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Old City Hanukkah Celebration and Around Philly

Hanukkah is most joyous this year. The first year since the beginning of the pandemic the 2022 holiday season has been bursting with great happiness. Last night neighbors in Old City gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah at the Betsy Ross House, where the Old City Jewish Arts Center hosted a community menorah lighting. Afterwards guests bundled up and enjoyed latkes, doughnuts, and family-friendly programming in the courtyard.
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center Celebrates Gold

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Board of Directors, along with Honorees Felecia and Jeffery Weiss and Janet, Buz and Matt Teacher celebrated 50 years of their vital mission to help children renew their sense of hope for a brighter future. Join the CCTC Team,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

