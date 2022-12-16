Hanukkah is most joyous this year. The first year since the beginning of the pandemic the 2022 holiday season has been bursting with great happiness. Last night neighbors in Old City gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah at the Betsy Ross House, where the Old City Jewish Arts Center hosted a community menorah lighting. Afterwards guests bundled up and enjoyed latkes, doughnuts, and family-friendly programming in the courtyard.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO