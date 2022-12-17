Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
ourquadcities.com
Meth found in SUV; suspect had loaded gun, police allege
A 34-year-old Rock Island man faces multiple charges after police allege he had a loaded gun in an SUV where officers found methamphetamine. Kantrell Williams faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, according to court records.
kilj.com
Washington Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud Scheme
Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, received a deferred judgment on December 19, 2022 and was placed on probation for five years following a guilty plea on October 26, 2022, to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Stephanie was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,181.60 and a civil penalty in the amount of $1,025.
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
