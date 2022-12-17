Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Super 16: Holiday wish list for NHL teams
It's the holiday season, and the Boston Bruins continue to unwrap wins. The Bruins are the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings. It is their sixth straight week in the top spot, but the first time all 13 voters ranked them first. But that is only...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Boldy's 3 points help Wild defeat Ducks for 6th straight win
ANAHEIM -- Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-high sixth straight game, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday. Connor Dewar, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota (19-11-2), which has won 13 straight against Anaheim.
NHL
Recap: Third Period Sinks Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Minnesota
Mason McTavish scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Dostal made 38 saves, but the Minnesota Wild earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-3 on the season and 5-8-0 on home ice. McTavish put the Ducks ahead early...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of "over-seasoning" his prospects in order to make sure they are ready when it comes time to step up to the NHL, so trusting Johnston would be able to handle the pressure was a big leap.
NHL
Stars look to carry road momentum into matchup against McDavid, Draisaitl
Back on home ice and facing Edmonton, Dallas has another opportunity to shut down top NHL scorers. The Stars have a lot of things swirling around on Wednesday night. One, they're coming off a long road trip, and the first home game afterward can often be a trap in the NHL.
NHL
Hertl to have hearing for actions in Sharks game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking Flames center Lindholm. Tomas Hertl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm on Sunday. The incident occurred six seconds into in the third period...
NHL
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
NHL
Zub signs 4-year, $18.4 million contract with Senators
Defenseman could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million. The 27-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Zub was signed by the...
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
Fantilli's role at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Top 2023 Draft prospect could have 'coming out party' at tournament. Adam Fantilli could use the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship as a "coming out party" for fans looking to get to know the top prospect for the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Fantilli (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) will play for...
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
Comments / 0