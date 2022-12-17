The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of "over-seasoning" his prospects in order to make sure they are ready when it comes time to step up to the NHL, so trusting Johnston would be able to handle the pressure was a big leap.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO