Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections
Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
WebMD
Pandemic Brought Surge in Teen Drug Overdose Deaths
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths of teens from drug overdoses soared starting in late 2019, and though they appear to be on the decline, they remain much higher than in 2019, U.S. health officials report. Most of these deaths are due to illegally made fentanyl mixed with...
WebMD
What to Know About Medicare Part D Costs
Navigating Medicare can be tricky and confusing. There are several different parts to Medicare, each with its own costs and enrollment periods. Medicare Part D covers your drug costs. If you take any medications, it’s important to know what you can expect to pay and when you can sign up.
WebMD
Many U.S. Women Must Travel Far to Get Mammograms
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many American women have to travel long distances to reach the nearest mammography center, a new study finds -- raising questions about whether that keeps some from receiving breast cancer screening. Researchers found that 8.2 million women had limited access to mammography screening...
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Grows, Fueled By Vaccine Hesitancy
Dec. 20, 2022 – The Ohio measles outbreak continues to expand, with cases now totaling 81 – a 37% increase in the course of just 2 weeks. The lead health official where the outbreak is occurring said the driving force behind the spread is vaccine hesitancy. Most of the children infected were unvaccinated but were old enough to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shot, which is 97% effective at preventing measles.
Comments / 1