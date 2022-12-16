Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO