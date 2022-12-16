Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtva.com
Toyota begins week volunteering, awarding grants
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi is paying its employees to spend time giving back this week instead of putting together cars. The week began with the donation of a new tram to the Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, a residential community for special-needs adults. Toyota Mississippi also surprised the ranch with a $5,000 donation.
WLOX
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning. “There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on...
Better Men Society hosts Christmas feast for community
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Better Men Society celebrated the holidays by hosting a Christmas feast for the Virden Addition community. The organization gave out free meals and toys to community members in need. They say it’s important to give back. “I was one of the ones that was less fortunate and lived in the […]
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WAPT
Toys for Tots giving toys to 100 children Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. — Toys for Tots gave away toys to 100 children just in time for the Christmas holiday. Toys for Tots reached out to local organization Mississippi Talents asking them to distribute toys to the children today. "I got kids and I got grandbabies so it's just a...
WLBT
Jackson Public Schools celebrate the JROTC program with 10th Annual Gala
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a night of celebration and honor for students in Jackson Public Schools who participate in the JROTC program. More than 900 participants were joined by their parents and staff members Friday night at the Jackson Convention Complex for the 10th Annual JROTC Gala. JPS...
livability.com
The City with Soul: Jackson, MS
Enjoy Jackson’s rich heritage and culture as it marks its bicentennial. Whether reliving special childhood memories, returning to a beloved alma mater or visiting for the very first time, everyone is invited to a homecoming 200 years in the making. Since its founding, Jackson has showcased a triumphant spirit...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT employees recognized for their service
Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
Flora small businesses appreciate holiday shoppers
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – This year, a lot of shoppers are supporting local small businesses. Christmas is less than a week away. There’s a lot of last-minute shoppers for this small business in Flora. This is one of the busiest times of the season. “It’s been extremely busy, especially the last few weeks. Every year […]
Mississippi Humanities Council announces 2023 honorees for work dedicated to preserving Mississippi history
A woman who coordinated the 50th-anniversary reunion of the Freedom Rides in Mississippi, a professor dedicated to democracy in the state, a woman who established a prison book program at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, a man dedicated to cultural and heritage tourism in Southwest Mississippi and a museum dedicated to telling the story of William Holtzclaw’s efforts to educate rural Black Mississippians are this year’s honorees from The Mississippi Humanities Council.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
WAPT
The student athletes of the Sonic Boom of the South
JACKSON, Miss. — There are certain things that people associate with being a student athlete. You've got to grind. You've got to work hard. You've got to make sacrifices," J-5 drum major Christian Houghton said. "You have to stay in shape. A lot of cardio. A lot of really...
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
mediafeed.org
Mississippi first-time homebuyers’ programs
Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
