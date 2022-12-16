Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita Wind Surge donates 'hidden fee' to local charities
Ranchers across Kansas work to keep cattle safe from dangerous cold. The coldest weather of the year is on its way to Kansas. Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk, returns home for holidays. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned...
KWCH.com
Botanica’s Illuminations ranked among USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Botanica’s Illuminations rounded out the list of the USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2022. After the public voting, the annual Wichita holiday light display came in 8th place. “We want to thank the community for supporting Illuminations and voting for...
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
KWCH.com
Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels ahead of winter storm
Senior Services of Wichita is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals ahead of a winter storm forecasted later this week. Due to the extreme cold and snow expected to impact Wichita, the organization is asking current and past volunteers to step up and help deliver meals on Thursday (Dec. 22) and Friday (Dec. 23) between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow and dangerous wind chills coming soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still on the way to Kansas, bringing strong winds, snow, and dangerous wind chills beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. While the snow amounts will be very light, poor visibility due to strong winds will be a concern for much of the area early Thursday. Heaviest amounts of snow will setup over north central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall headed our way tonight - Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is proverbial calm before the winter storm. It will be a mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly but otherwise quiet Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. A powerful, Arctic cold front will sweep across the state tonight. Behind the...
KWCH.com
As Christmas nears, shoppers finish checking off their list
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week from now will be Christmas day, with many gifts given and opened. That leaves a few precious days to finish all the shopping to check everyone off their list. “We are out here looking for some last-minute Christmas items and looking in particular for...
KWCH.com
Christmas tree recycling again available throughout Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is again providing several drop-off sites for Christmas tree recycling. From this week through Jan. 20, those who have a real Christmas tree can drop them off at one of the locations listed below. The county issues a reminder to remove lights and decorations before dropping off your tree.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
KWCH.com
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
KWCH.com
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
KWCH.com
Car wash refunds Andover man’s money after FactFinder 12 steps in to help
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you pull your vehicle through a car wash, you expect to pay $10 to $30 for a wash. But, for one Andover man, a single car wash at the Andover Zips cost him $322.50. “I drive up and there’s a credit card reader there so...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. DA: Wind Surge donated ‘development fee’ to charity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office released information Tuesday detailing an investigation it opened on April 4, 2022, into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium. During the investigation, this office said it received two additional complaints...
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
KWCH.com
Nationwide shortage of children’s medicine comes as RSV, flu run rampant
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many families nationwide, RSV and flu are running rampant among children. Adding concern to the difficult situation is that this comes amid a nationwide shortage of medication, specifically for children. Taylor Albrecht, from Marion, is among Kansas parents facing challenges with a child battling a...
KWCH.com
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254 Updated: 2 hours ago. A sign...
Comments / 0