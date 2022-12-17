Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"Fans of the game know Federer, Nadal and Serena Williams but don't know everyday else": Rennae Stubbs welcomes Netflix series on tennis
Rennae Stubbs has welcomed the Netflix tennis series explaining that most tennis fans know about the top players but don't know about anyone else. It's hard to deny that tennis is quite top-centric with most fans invested or mostly caring about the top players. It's not any different than any other sport it's quite evident in tennis. Stubbs seems to agree as she suggested that most tennis fans know about Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams but don't know the rest:
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
A Pro Tennis Player’s Friend Was Killed. He Could Not Have Predicted What Came Next.
Robin Haase has been the prototypical ATP Tour player for decades, but in 2016 he had to deal with something not so typical: the murder of a member of his team.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian surprise their daughter Olympia with a pony
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have gifted their daughter Olympia a special surprise: her very own pony.On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder shared an Instagram post of himself posing alongside his and Williams’ five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. , and her new pet.“I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family,” he captioned the post, adding that his daughter had already picked out a name for the pony. “She already named her: Daisy.”The sweet image showed the father-daughter duo on their farm, with the fluffy black-and-white pony standing front and centre.“Every little girl’s dream!” one...
tennisuptodate.com
Mike Tyson snubs Serena Williams to bestow 'Best Player in the World' crown on the American's rival
It’s common knowledge that Mike Tyson is an avid fan of tennis, given his daughter’s involvement in the sport. The former heavyweight champion is often seen in attendance at tennis matches. Moreover, he has a ton of respect for arguably the greatest tennis player, Serena Williams. Despite that,...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Tiger Woods & His Son Charlie Are Twinning at PNC Championship 2022 in Nike Outfits That Win Standout Golf Style
Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando, Fla., for the annual PNC Championship. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan Spieth and his dad, Shawn, made their PNC debut, and defending champions John Daly and Little John Daly, Jr. also took part. For Woods, this marked his this third time competing alongside his 13-year-old son — having finished in seventh place in...
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
Golf.com
‘I used to be good’: Tiger Woods responds to Charlie’s hilarious assessment of his play
Charlie Woods had to deal with a nagging injury during the PNC Championship — just like his father — so he gave his dad some credit for anchoring the team during their opening-round 59 on Saturday. “He played great today,” Charlie said. “He had to carry me all...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
tennisuptodate.com
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says His Team With LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Would Sweep Michael Jordan's Team In A 3 On 3 Game
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history and you can make an argument that at his peak, he was the single most dominant one ever. That peak was with the Los Angeles Lakers as he led the team to a historic three-peat and along with him at the time was another one of the greats in Kobe Bryant.
