ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wife of Harvard Parent on Trial for Alleged Admissions Bribery Scheme Says Couple Was Pressured Into Making $1 Million Payment

By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Attorneys Clash Over Key Witness’ Credibility in Closing Arguments for Harvard Admissions Bribery Trial

BOSTON – Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over the credibility of a self-described “middleman” in the alleged admissions bribery scheme between ex-Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand and a Harvard parent in closing arguments Tuesday. The government alleged wealthy Maryland businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao paid $1.5 million...
MARYLAND STATE
Harvard Crimson

Zhao Sons Testify They Were Unaware of Alleged Bribes to Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach

Jie "Jack" Zhao, right, exits John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse on Monday following testimony from his sons. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. The sons of businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao, who is accused of bribing an ex-Harvard fencing coach to secure their admission to Harvard, testified Monday that a love of the sport drove their father’s involvement in their fencing careers.
HARVARD, MA
RadarOnline

Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K

Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
FLORIDA STATE
France 24

Former Theranos COO Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail for fraud

A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed. US District Judge Edward Davila...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy