Wife of Harvard Parent on Trial for Alleged Admissions Bribery Scheme Says Couple Was Pressured Into Making $1 Million Payment

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Corrupt Fed Who Helped Armenian Crime Boss Sentenced After Judge Rejects New Trial Bid over Lawyer’s Bar Exam Fraud
A former Homeland Security Investigations agent who prosecutors say was “cut-off financially” by the crime boss he’d been helping has been sentenced to spend about 10 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme with a corrupt lawyer. Felix J. Cisneros, 48, avoided the additional two years...
Harvard Crimson
Attorneys Clash Over Key Witness’ Credibility in Closing Arguments for Harvard Admissions Bribery Trial
BOSTON – Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over the credibility of a self-described “middleman” in the alleged admissions bribery scheme between ex-Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand and a Harvard parent in closing arguments Tuesday. The government alleged wealthy Maryland businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao paid $1.5 million...
Harvard Crimson
Zhao Sons Testify They Were Unaware of Alleged Bribes to Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach
Jie "Jack" Zhao, right, exits John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse on Monday following testimony from his sons. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. The sons of businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao, who is accused of bribing an ex-Harvard fencing coach to secure their admission to Harvard, testified Monday that a love of the sport drove their father’s involvement in their fencing careers.
Gizmodo
Judge Hands Theranos’ Other Fraudulent Exec ‘Sunny’ Balwani Near-13 Year Prison Sentence
Despite his rather chipper name, there’s not a lot that ex-startup executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani can feel happy about during his long Wednesday spent in court. A federal judge sentenced Theranos’ other big executive to 155 months, or a little less than 13 years in prison.
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K
Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
Manhattan Jury Convicts the Trump Organization of All Charges Alleging More Than Decade-Long Tax Fraud Scheme
A jury from former President Donald Trump’s hometown of New York City convicted the company at the center of his business empire of a roughly 13-year tax fraud scheme. The verdict on Tuesday caps off a trial of more than a month, which followed an investigation that began more than three years earlier.
DeVos family donated $100 million to Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos
Convicted criminal Elizabeth Holmes received $100 million for her Theranos project from the DeVos family, a donation that was initially assumed to have been $50 million. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.Photo byChris Burch / Flickr.
Former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani gets nearly 13 years in prison for his role in company's fraud
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former business partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison and three years of probation Wednesday for his role in the disgraced blood-test company's years of fraud. It's a longer sentence than what Holmes got last month. Balwani was...
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
France 24
Former Theranos COO Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail for fraud
A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed. US District Judge Edward Davila...
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Organization Found Guilty Of All Charges In Tax Fraud Case
A criminal court jury in New York on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping, 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company. Jurors deliberated for just over a day before returning the guilty verdicts.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Admissions Dean Touts ‘Transparency’ as Peer Institutions Hide Acceptance Rates
William R. Fitzsimmons '67 has served as Harvard's Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid since 1986. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard College Dean of Admissions William R. Fitzsimmons ’67 said in an interview last Thursday that the College is committed to “transparency” in releasing admissions statistics. Fitzsimmons...
'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Resigns Day After COVID Relief Fraud Charges
Joe Harding, a Republican Florida state representative, was indicted on federal wire fraud charges Wednesday.
