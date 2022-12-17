Read full article on original website
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
theScore
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
theScore
Hawks president Schlenk moving into advisory role
Atlanta Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into a senior advisory role, the team announced Wednesday. The 46-year-old has multiple years remaining on his contract and will continue working alongside owner Tony Ressler. General manager Landry Fields is now overseeing the club's basketball operations.
theScore
Siakam scores 52, Raptors snap Knicks' 8-game winning streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks, ending the Raptors' six-game skid and snapping their opponents' eight-game winning streak. "It's cool," Siakam said about recording his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden, according to Pat...
theScore
Hurts has shoulder sprain, uncertain for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday. "He sprained his shoulder. ... He is attacking his rehab. We'll see what happens this week,"...
theScore
Lillard passes Drexler to become Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Portland Trail Blazers have a new scoring king. With a free throw in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Damian Lillard surpassed Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to become the Blazers' new all-time leading scorer. Lillard had 18,020 career points coming into Monday's game. He's...
theScore
Report: Titans' Tannehill likely done for season with ankle injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, a source told The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. The Titans are unsure if his ankle will require surgery, Rexrode reports. Tannehill sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers....
theScore
Dirk, D-Wade among 1st-time nominees for Hall of Fame
Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade are among the first-time nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday. Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and the 1976 United States women's Olympic basketball team are also newly eligible candidates for the class of 2023. Nowitzki spent his entire...
theScore
Dodgers' Syndergaard: 'I see no excuse' to not throw 100 mph again
Noah Syndergaard expects to recapture his pre-surgery form with the Los Angeles Dodgers next year. And maybe then some. "Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me," Syndergaard said Monday, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "I see no excuse as to why I can't get back to 100 mph and even farther than that.
